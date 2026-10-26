Milano By Danube Records 250% Growth In International Sales, Targets US$25 Million In Quarterly Business

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Global Direct strategy strengthens international distribution amid shipping disruptions, driving 60% customer growth as the brand eyes expansion across Africa, Russia and Central Asia Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE: Milano by Danube, a leading sanitaryware and building materials brand, has recorded a 250% increase in international sales compared with the corresponding period last year, supported by its expansion into global markets and a shift towards direct shipments from China. Building on this momentum, the company is targeting US$25 million in quarterly international business as it accelerates its global distribution strategy.

While Milano by Danube had been facilitating direct shipments from China for the past three years, the model gained significant traction in 2026 amid geopolitical tensions and disruptions to international shipping routes. These developments prompted more distributors to explore direct sourcing from China, accelerating the adoption of the company's Global Direct strategy, which was formally introduced at the April edition of the 2026 Canton Fair. The strategy allows customers to place orders through Dubai while receiving shipments directly from the company's facilities in China. It has contributed to a 60% increase in the brand's international customer base since April.

Previously, many international customers sourced Milano products through Dubai before arranging onward shipments to their respective markets. However, disruptions affecting trade routes around the Strait of Hormuz have highlighted the advantages of direct sourcing from China, allowing customers to avoid additional costs associated with routing goods through Dubai while maintaining access to the same product range and quality.

A key strength of the model is the availability of ready stock in China, enabling Milano by Danube to prepare and dispatch orders within a maximum of 15 days. Customers can also consolidate multiple product categories, including water heaters, faucets, WCs, showers, shattafs and electrical switches, into a single mixed container. This provides international distributors with greater purchasing flexibility, particularly when managing urgent requirements across different product categories.

Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group, said,“Global trade is changing, and businesses must adapt to how customers want to source their products. Our decision to strengthen inventory availability in China while managing international business through Dubai has given us a competitive advantage. Customers who previously depended on shipments through Dubai can now source the same Milano products directly from China without incurring additional routing.”

Milano by Danube's international growth has also been supported by its consistent presence at the Canton Fair, where it has participated in both the April and October editions for the past five years. The exhibition has become an important platform for engaging existing distributors, establishing relationships with new buyers and strengthening the brand's visibility across international markets.

The first phase of the October 2026 Canton Fair, held from October 15 to 19, attracted strong interest from international buyers, according to the company. Milano by Danube expects the second phase, scheduled from October 23 to 27, to generate further business opportunities as it engages distributors seeking to finalise orders ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday period in February 2027, when factory operations and shipment schedules typically face interruptions.

Anis Sajan added,“Milano is already a well-recognised brand across the Middle East and Africa because of the quality of its products. Our ambition is to take Milano beyond these traditional markets and establish it as a global brand. Russia represents a significant opportunity, alongside markets such as Armenia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, where our products have already gained acceptance.”

Africa continues to be a key growth market for Milano by Danube, supported by rising distributor interest in direct sourcing and mixed-container shipments. The company is also pursuing opportunities across Russia, the Caucasus and Central Asia as it works to expand its international customer network.

Sahil Sajan, Director of Milano by Danube, said,“The response during the first phase of the Canton Fair has been extremely encouraging, with a strong inflow of customers from different parts of the world. We expect this momentum to continue into the second phase. Our ready-stock position allows us to respond quickly and dispatch orders within 15 days, giving customers an advantage when time is critical. We are focused on converting this interest into business, targeting a further 250% growth over the next two quarters and US$25 million in sales within a single quarter.”

While its Dubai-based international business remains stable, Milano by Danube sees Global Direct as an additional growth engine rather than a replacement for its established distribution operations. By combining Dubai's role as a commercial and trading hub with inventory and direct fulfilment capabilities in China, the company aims to strengthen its position in international markets and build a scalable platform for long-term global expansion.