AI Could Reshape Entry-Level Jobs In India: New IIT Madras Report

AI's Impact on Entry-Level Roles

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Artificial intelligence (AI) could reshape entry-level jobs in India by automating routine tasks and changing the responsibilities of junior employees, even when their entire roles are not eliminated, according to a white paper by the Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) at IIT Madras. The paper, titled How AI Is Reconfiguring Work in India, argues that AI's impact on employment should be assessed by examining individual tasks rather than assuming that entire occupations will either disappear or remain unaffected.

It highlights information technology, business process outsourcing (BPO), finance and professional services as sectors where entry-level jobs often involve repetitive, process-oriented tasks that could increasingly be handled by AI. The report warns that automating these tasks could affect how young employees gain experience and progress towards more senior positions.

Rethinking Training and Development

"Junior roles have historically functioned as an apprenticeship: repetitive, process-oriented tasks are individually low-value but that collectively teach the judgement a worker later needs in a senior role," the paper said. It added that if AI takes over these tasks, companies may need to rethink how they train and develop junior employees.

The paper explains that entry-level positions often help workers learn through practical experience. If AI performs more of the routine work, employers may need to redesign these roles to ensure that employees continue to develop professional skills and judgement.

Automation Versus Job Elimination

The report also distinguishes between automating tasks and eliminating jobs. While AI may take over certain activities, workers could continue to perform responsibilities involving decision-making, handling unusual situations and taking accountability for outcomes. It further notes that the impact of AI will vary across sectors and organisations, depending on the tasks involved, the technology available and how businesses implement it.

The paper recommends that employers consider structured worker-transition pathways, including training and reskilling, as AI changes workplace responsibilities. It also calls for investment in India-specific AI and labour-market research to understand which tasks are suitable for automation and where human involvement remains necessary.

The report's central argument is that the employment impact of AI cannot be measured only by counting jobs created or lost. Changes in work responsibilities, career progression, skills and productivity also need to be considered. As Indian companies adopt AI tools, the paper suggests that preparing workers for changing roles will be important, particularly for younger employees whose early-career experience may be affected by the automation of routine tasks. (ANI)

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