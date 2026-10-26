Vijay Deverakonda Hits Back At 'Insta Psychologists' After Koffee With Karan 9 Backlash With Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda hit back at online critics, whom he called 'Insta Psychologists.' This followed widespread backlash over his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 with wife Rashmika Mandanna. The actor shared a satirical reel on Instagram. It targeted those who excessively dissected his on-screen talk.

His comments on the popular chat show sparked controversy. The episode aired around October 21-22, 2026, revealing the newlywed couple discussing Mandanna's repeated marriage proposals.

Response to 'Insta Psychologists': Satire vs. Scrutiny

Responding to the growing online chatter, Vijay Deverakonda shared a viral reel on his Instagram Story. He directly addressed the 'Insta Psychologists' who meticulously scrutinized every aspect of his Koffee With Karan appearance. The satirical video showed two individuals over-analyzing the episode. Their observations ranged from trivial details like Deverakonda's sofa seating, to giving baseless psychological meaning to his simple actions. The reel parodied armchair social media assessments.

"Needs subtitles. Regional languages lo." That was Deverakonda's caption. It was a pointed, humorous dismissal of intense online critiques. By suggesting such obscure analyses needed more translation, he implied the scrutiny was excessive and unwarranted. This showed a disconnect between public perception and reality.

The KWK9 Controversy: Unpacking Deverakonda's Comments and Public Outcry

A specific exchange during the Koffee With Karan 9 episode sparked the social media storm. Host Karan Johar questioned the couple's journey to marriage. Rashmika Mandanna then revealed her proactive role in proposing. She admitted asking Deverakonda to marry her "for an entire year." Deverakonda then added his own comment - she had proposed "100 times" before he finally conceded. This exchange, broadcast around October 21-22, 2026, sparked widespread online criticism and intense trolling.

Netizens reacted quickly. Many online users accused Vijay Deverakonda of humiliating Mandanna and being insensitive during the show. Many felt his remarks painted Mandanna as 'desperate' or 'more invested' in the relationship. This created an imbalance. Social media buzzed with comments labeling his on-screen behavior 'problematic,' 'narcissistic,' and a 'red flag' for potential partners. Users also highlighted Mandanna's strong professional success. Some interpreted Deverakonda's comments as an attempt to undermine her or assert dominance.

Trolling was intense. The debate went beyond just proposals - it covered his entire demeanor.

Timeline of Romance: Marriage, Media Appearances, and Public Perception

February 26, 2026 - that is when Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna married. They held a private ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They kept this intimate event secret, with reports of strict no-phone policies to ensure privacy. It culminated their long-speculated romance. Interestingly, the highly anticipated Koffee With Karan Season 9 episode, featuring the celebrity couple, aired several months later, around October 21-22, 2026. This temporal gap between their actual wedding and the public broadcast of their relationship discussions on a popular chat show was key in shaping public perception.