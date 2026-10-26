Yemen Accuses Houthis of Firing Missiles at Displacement Camp Near Aden
(MENAFN) Yemen's Information Ministry on Sunday accused the Houthi group of launching three ballistic missiles at a camp housing displaced people in Ras Imran, west of the country's interim capital, Aden.
The ministry did not provide information about possible casualties or damage resulting from the reported attack.
Earlier on Sunday, local sources said a ballistic missile believed to have been fired by the Houthis exploded near a government military camp in western Aden.
The missile landed in an uninhabited sandy area behind an iron factory in Bir Ahmed, within Al-Buraiqa district. No casualties or property damage were reported.
The latest allegations followed accusations by Yemen's Interior Ministry on Saturday that the Houthis had fired three ballistic missiles at two coast guard facilities in Aden. The group acknowledged carrying out attacks against two military sites in the city.
Three powerful explosions were heard across Aden on Saturday afternoon, although authorities did not release official figures for casualties or damage.
Yemen's Information Ministry also accused the Houthis of targeting Aden International Airport and the port in Al-Tawahi on Saturday.
Transport Minister Mohsen Ali Haidara said the airport had been attacked by the group for the fourth consecutive time.
The Interior Ministry said the strikes followed repeated missile and drone attacks against civilian facilities and critical infrastructure in Aden, including the airport.
Yemen's conflict began escalating in 2014 when Houthi forces seized the capital, Sanaa, and other provinces. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to support the internationally recognized government.
The Houthis maintain control over large parts of northern and western Yemen, including Sanaa, while government forces and their allies hold Aden and substantial areas of the south and east. However, renewed fighting has altered front lines, particularly along the Red Sea coast, leaving control of some areas disputed.
The ministry did not provide information about possible casualties or damage resulting from the reported attack.
Earlier on Sunday, local sources said a ballistic missile believed to have been fired by the Houthis exploded near a government military camp in western Aden.
The missile landed in an uninhabited sandy area behind an iron factory in Bir Ahmed, within Al-Buraiqa district. No casualties or property damage were reported.
The latest allegations followed accusations by Yemen's Interior Ministry on Saturday that the Houthis had fired three ballistic missiles at two coast guard facilities in Aden. The group acknowledged carrying out attacks against two military sites in the city.
Three powerful explosions were heard across Aden on Saturday afternoon, although authorities did not release official figures for casualties or damage.
Yemen's Information Ministry also accused the Houthis of targeting Aden International Airport and the port in Al-Tawahi on Saturday.
Transport Minister Mohsen Ali Haidara said the airport had been attacked by the group for the fourth consecutive time.
The Interior Ministry said the strikes followed repeated missile and drone attacks against civilian facilities and critical infrastructure in Aden, including the airport.
Yemen's conflict began escalating in 2014 when Houthi forces seized the capital, Sanaa, and other provinces. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to support the internationally recognized government.
The Houthis maintain control over large parts of northern and western Yemen, including Sanaa, while government forces and their allies hold Aden and substantial areas of the south and east. However, renewed fighting has altered front lines, particularly along the Red Sea coast, leaving control of some areas disputed.
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