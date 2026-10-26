Israel Expands Military Barrier Across Agricultural Land in Southern Syria
(MENAFN) Israeli forces continued clearing farmland in southern Syria on Sunday to expand a military barrier, a project Damascus has denounced as a violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement, according to reports.
The construction work is taking place west of al-Hanout Farm in Quneitra province, where Israeli forces are building an earthen embankment across privately owned agricultural property as part of the “Sufa 53” fortification project.
Local residents fear the expansion could damage large areas of farmland located beyond the embankment, according to reports.
On Oct. 18, Israeli forces reportedly bulldozed approximately 13 dunams (1.3 hectares) of olive groves in al-Hanout, near Saida village. Farmers were also prevented from accessing their remaining fields to collect the olive harvest.
Syria's Foreign Ministry has called for construction to be halted, arguing that the project violates the disengagement agreement and relevant international resolutions.
The Sufa 53 project includes a military road, trenches and earthen embankments. Construction began in mid-2022 near Hadr in northern Quneitra before extending southward through the province along the separation line with the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.
In a separate incident on Sunday, Israeli troops entered northern Quneitra and established a temporary checkpoint on the road connecting Jubata al-Khashab and Ain al-Bayda.
The force, which included several military vehicles, stopped and searched people passing through the area before withdrawing. Israeli forces conducted a similar incursion near Jubata al-Khashab on Saturday, according to reports.
Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024, Israel has repeatedly entered southern Syria after declaring the 1974 disengagement agreement void and occupying the demilitarized buffer zone.
The construction work is taking place west of al-Hanout Farm in Quneitra province, where Israeli forces are building an earthen embankment across privately owned agricultural property as part of the “Sufa 53” fortification project.
Local residents fear the expansion could damage large areas of farmland located beyond the embankment, according to reports.
On Oct. 18, Israeli forces reportedly bulldozed approximately 13 dunams (1.3 hectares) of olive groves in al-Hanout, near Saida village. Farmers were also prevented from accessing their remaining fields to collect the olive harvest.
Syria's Foreign Ministry has called for construction to be halted, arguing that the project violates the disengagement agreement and relevant international resolutions.
The Sufa 53 project includes a military road, trenches and earthen embankments. Construction began in mid-2022 near Hadr in northern Quneitra before extending southward through the province along the separation line with the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.
In a separate incident on Sunday, Israeli troops entered northern Quneitra and established a temporary checkpoint on the road connecting Jubata al-Khashab and Ain al-Bayda.
The force, which included several military vehicles, stopped and searched people passing through the area before withdrawing. Israeli forces conducted a similar incursion near Jubata al-Khashab on Saturday, according to reports.
Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024, Israel has repeatedly entered southern Syria after declaring the 1974 disengagement agreement void and occupying the demilitarized buffer zone.
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