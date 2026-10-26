Houthis Claim Attacks on Riyadh Airport, Saudi Oil Pipeline
(MENAFN) Yemen's Houthi group said early Monday that it had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and launched drone strikes against pumping stations along Saudi Arabia's East-West crude oil pipeline.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a post on the US social media platform X that the group fired a ballistic missile at the airport and deployed drones against oil pumping facilities along the pipeline.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense Directorate announced that its early warning system had issued a threat alert for Riyadh.
Major General Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, said a Houthi ballistic missile directed at the Saudi capital had been intercepted.
Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since September 2014, when Houthi forces seized control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces.
The East-West Pipeline is a key component of Saudi Arabia's oil transportation infrastructure. Operated by state-owned energy company Saudi Aramco, it extends approximately 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) from the Abqaiq area in eastern Saudi Arabia to Yanbu on the Red Sea coast.
The pipeline carries crude oil from production and processing facilities in the east to refineries and export terminals along the Red Sea. Its overland route allows Saudi Arabia to transport oil to the Red Sea without depending on maritime shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
The Saudi-led coalition has supported Yemen's internationally recognized government since March 2015.
Fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has intensified in recent months. The group has launched ballistic missiles and drones toward Saudi Arabia, accusing the kingdom of carrying out attacks against its forces.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a post on the US social media platform X that the group fired a ballistic missile at the airport and deployed drones against oil pumping facilities along the pipeline.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense Directorate announced that its early warning system had issued a threat alert for Riyadh.
Major General Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, said a Houthi ballistic missile directed at the Saudi capital had been intercepted.
Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since September 2014, when Houthi forces seized control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces.
The East-West Pipeline is a key component of Saudi Arabia's oil transportation infrastructure. Operated by state-owned energy company Saudi Aramco, it extends approximately 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) from the Abqaiq area in eastern Saudi Arabia to Yanbu on the Red Sea coast.
The pipeline carries crude oil from production and processing facilities in the east to refineries and export terminals along the Red Sea. Its overland route allows Saudi Arabia to transport oil to the Red Sea without depending on maritime shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
The Saudi-led coalition has supported Yemen's internationally recognized government since March 2015.
Fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has intensified in recent months. The group has launched ballistic missiles and drones toward Saudi Arabia, accusing the kingdom of carrying out attacks against its forces.
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