Lula Returns from Prison to Secure Historic Fourth Presidential Term in Brazil
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva secured a fourth nonconsecutive term on Sunday, defeating challenger Flavio Bolsonaro in a closely fought runoff and extending his remarkable political career in Latin America's largest country.
Lula received 51.78% of valid votes, compared with 48.22% for Bolsonaro, according to Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE), with 99.98% of polling stations counted.
The victory further solidifies the political legacy of the 80-year-old leader, who rose from poverty to become Brazil's first working-class president before returning to power after serving prison time over corruption convictions that were later annulled.
Representing the Workers' Party (PT), Lula entered the runoff after placing second in the Oct. 4 first round, when he secured 45.16% of valid votes against 47.03% for Bolsonaro, a senator.
His latest comeback made him the first candidate since Brazil's return to democracy to win a presidential election after finishing second in the initial round, adding another milestone to his decades-long political career.
Speaking in Sao Paulo after the result, Lula promised to govern on behalf of all Brazilians despite deep political divisions.
"Nobody is obliged to like the elected president, but he was elected to govern for everyone," he said, stressing the importance of respecting the Constitution.
Lula's reelection followed a campaign shaped by public concerns over the cost of living, security, corruption and Brazil's foreign policy direction, particularly its increasingly tense relations with the United States under President Donald Trump.
Lula received 51.78% of valid votes, compared with 48.22% for Bolsonaro, according to Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE), with 99.98% of polling stations counted.
The victory further solidifies the political legacy of the 80-year-old leader, who rose from poverty to become Brazil's first working-class president before returning to power after serving prison time over corruption convictions that were later annulled.
Representing the Workers' Party (PT), Lula entered the runoff after placing second in the Oct. 4 first round, when he secured 45.16% of valid votes against 47.03% for Bolsonaro, a senator.
His latest comeback made him the first candidate since Brazil's return to democracy to win a presidential election after finishing second in the initial round, adding another milestone to his decades-long political career.
Speaking in Sao Paulo after the result, Lula promised to govern on behalf of all Brazilians despite deep political divisions.
"Nobody is obliged to like the elected president, but he was elected to govern for everyone," he said, stressing the importance of respecting the Constitution.
Lula's reelection followed a campaign shaped by public concerns over the cost of living, security, corruption and Brazil's foreign policy direction, particularly its increasingly tense relations with the United States under President Donald Trump.
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