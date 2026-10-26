Azerbaijan's ICT Investment Rises 57.3% In Real Terms In Jan-Sept 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In the period from January through September 2026, the volume of investments directed toward Azerbaijan's information and communications sector increased by 57.3% in real terms compared to the same period last year, totaling 376.5 million manat ($221.5 million).

According to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport (MDDT), revenue in the information and communications sector grew by 11.1% in real terms during the reporting period, reaching 3.25 billion manat ($1.9 billion). As a result, the sector's share of GDP rose to 2%, and its share of non-oil and gas GDP rose to 2.9%.

The ministry noted that the information and communications sector is one of the main pillars of the digital economy. Growing demand for the Internet, mobile communications, and digital services further increases the importance of this sector. Ongoing projects are creating conditions for service accessibility and expanding the sector's economic opportunities.

Investments in the information and communications sector are also stimulating the creation of new opportunities and improving the quality of services provided.

Throughout the reporting period, economic indicators also improved in the transportation and warehousing sector. From January through September, the value added generated in this sector totaled 7.59 billion manat ($4.4 billion). In real terms, this figure is 10% higher than that for the same period in 2025.

As a result, the transportation and warehousing sector's share of GDP reached 7.4%, while its share of non-oil and gas GDP stood at 10.6%.

Growth was also observed in the volume of services provided in this sector. Specifically, during the reporting period, output increased by 10% in real terms, rising to 12.81 billion manat ($7.5 billion).

During the comparable period, the volume of investments directed toward the transportation and warehousing sector amounted to 3.208 billion manats. This represents a 9.7% increase in real terms.

The ministry's statement notes that Azerbaijan's geographic location expands the country's participation in international transport corridors and strengthens its transit capabilities. The development of transport infrastructure, digitalization, improved freight transport efficiency, and shorter delivery times significantly enhance the competitiveness of transit transport.

The ministry emphasized that the information and communications sectors, as well as the transportation and warehousing sectors, play a vital role in economic development. The expansion of activities in these areas, growing demand for services, and infrastructure upgrades are having a positive impact on economic activity. Investment inflows into these sectors and rising revenues indicate the emergence of new avenues for development.

The implementation of new projects in these areas, the adoption of technological innovations, and the expansion of service capabilities lay the foundation for future growth. The development of these sectors supports sustained economic growth.