Azerbaijan Will Not Wait For Those Hindering Regional Processes - Farid Bakhshaliyev On“Dialogue With Tofig Abbasov” (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has created the conditions to advance regional projects even in the face of those who are hindering progress in the South Caucasus.

This was stated by security expert and political analyst Farid Bakhshaliyev in the latest episode of the Baku Network's analytical video series“Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov.”

“If, due to their haphazard thinking and destructive outbursts, they try to distance themselves from processes that benefit absolutely all parties, that is their choice. No one intends to wait for them,” the expert said, commenting on Armenia's position.

According to him, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made it clear to everyone hoping to revise the status quo: the matter is closed, and historical decisions have been made. Bakhshaliyev emphasized that today, no fundamental regional decision, whether it be the“North-South” corridor, the Middle Corridor, or the“East-West” route, is being made in a way that circumvents Azerbaijan's national interests. Speaking about delays, he pointed to Iran's stalling of construction on the Astara–Rasht railway section, calling it an internal matter for Iran.

The analyst discussed Yerevan's foreign policy in detail.“If Yerevan believes it can, depending on the situation, turn toward Europe and promote its interests while simultaneously turning its back on Russia, then this is a dangerous imbalance that they themselves must correct,” he noted.

The expert also took a critical view of the presence of European Union observers at the border.“When a state allows foreign military contingents and missions, as well as EU observers with binoculars, to be stationed on its territory, it clearly indicates that national interests have been pushed to the background,” Bakhshaliyev stated.

In his view, the delay in signing a peace treaty hurts Armenia itself the most. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is successfully cooperating with Central Asia, engaging in dialogue with all major power centers, and remains, as a matter of principle, a non-aligned state.

“It's time for our neighbors to realize that security and economic development are not built on grants and external dependence. No one will ever take perpetual beggars seriously,” the analyst said.

The second part of the conversation focused on information security. According to Bakhshaliyev, only well-trained specialists who are diligent about double-checking facts are capable of countering orchestrated information campaigns.

“Any disinformation campaign has a purpose. We need to uncover the motive: who stands to gain and why it's being done,” the expert emphasized.

Here is the full video recording of the program for our readers' attention:

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