Moscow Secures Hosting Rights for World Weightlifting Championships
(MENAFN) Moscow will host the 2030 World Weightlifting Championships, marking the first time a Russian city has been selected to stage a global championship in an Olympic sport since Russia launched its war against Ukraine in 2022, according to an announcement Sunday.
The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) confirmed Moscow's selection alongside Ahmedabad, India, which will host the 2029 edition of the competition.
"All the bids we received were excellent and we are sure that the championships in your respective countries will be a huge success," IWF General Secretary Jose Quinones said.
The decision represents another development in Russia's gradual return to international sporting events after years of restrictions linked to the war in Ukraine.
In July, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, potentially paving the way for Russian athletes to participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Moscow previously hosted the World Weightlifting Championships in 1983.
The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) confirmed Moscow's selection alongside Ahmedabad, India, which will host the 2029 edition of the competition.
"All the bids we received were excellent and we are sure that the championships in your respective countries will be a huge success," IWF General Secretary Jose Quinones said.
The decision represents another development in Russia's gradual return to international sporting events after years of restrictions linked to the war in Ukraine.
In July, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, potentially paving the way for Russian athletes to participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Moscow previously hosted the World Weightlifting Championships in 1983.
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