International Port Experts Visit ZPMC For Technology And Standards Exchange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC) recently welcomed 27 international participants in the Port Construction and Standardization Management Training Program for Developing Countries to its Changxing facility in Shanghai for a site visit and technical exchange under the company's ongoing“Thousands of Engineers in the Classroom” initiative.

The delegation, drawn from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Jordan, Egypt, Myanmar, Thailand and several other developing nations, toured ZPMC's digital exhibition hall and Berth No. 0, where they observed large-scale port machinery in active production and received technical briefings on the company's port equipment portfolio and automated terminal solutions.

In a roundtable session that followed, ZPMC presented its latest advances in port equipment technology and outlined its experience contributing to the development of international industry standards. Delegates shared assessments of smart port development and emerging technology trends in their respective countries, with discussion covering port equipment, standardization frameworks and the deployment of smart terminal technologies.

The exchange reflects growing international interest in China's port equipment sector. ZPMC, the world's leading manufacturer of port machinery, currently supplies equipment to more than 300 terminals across the globe and has been an active participant in the drafting of multiple international port industry standards.









Company: Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC)

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TEL: +8618017766623

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City: Shanghai

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