AP Professionals Of Rochester Announces Rebrand To AP Professional Search

New name reflects the firm's expanded executive search, professional staffing and outsourced advisory capabilities across Western New York

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AP Professionals of Rochester today announced that it has officially rebranded as AP Professional Search, marking the next chapter for the longstanding Western New York talent firm.The new name reflects the evolution of AP's services and the increasingly comprehensive role the firm plays in helping organizations find, develop and access the professional talent they need to grow.For more than 30 years, AP has built its reputation on relationships, local market expertise and a commitment to doing right by both clients and candidates. While those principles remain unchanged, the firm's capabilities have expanded well beyond traditional professional staffing. Today, AP Professional Search operates as an executive search firm, outsourced advisory and direct staffing agency, serving organizations throughout upstate New York.“AP Professionals has grown significantly in both the work we do and the ways our clients rely on us,” said Matt Taylor, CEO.“AP Professional Search better represents who we are today. We are still the same team, with the same relationships and commitment to our community, but our capabilities have evolved to meet a much broader range of talent and organizational needs.”As part of the rebrand, AP Professional Search has organized its capabilities into specialized practice areas designed to make it easier for clients to access the expertise they need. These include executive search, direct hire, professional staffing, and outsource advisory services including: human resources, finance and accounting, AI and technology.The new brand also reflects AP's growing geographic reach. While deeply rooted in Rochester, the firm continues to strengthen its presence throughout Western New York and support searches extending beyond the region when clients require broader access to talent.At the center of the new AP Professional Search brand is the same philosophy that has guided the firm for decades: Relationships that last a lifetime.Many professionals first introduced to AP as candidates later return as hiring managers, executives and organizational leaders. Client relationships have similarly endured through leadership changes, economic cycles and evolving workforce needs.“Our name is changing, but what makes AP different is not,” said Taylor.“We believe recruiting is ultimately about people and relationships. A placement may fill an immediate need, but the relationship should extend far beyond a single search.”The transition to AP Professional Search will roll out across the company's website, social media channels, communications and other brand materials. Clients and candidates will continue working with the same AP team throughout the transition.About AP Professional SearchAP Professional Search is a Western New York executive search firm, outsourced advisory and staffing agency helping organizations find and access the talent and expertise they need to succeed. With more than 30 years of experience, AP combines deep regional relationships, specialized market expertise and a people-first approach.

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AP Professional Search

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AP Professionals of Rochester Announces Rebrand to AP Professional Search News Provided By AP Professional Search October 26, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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