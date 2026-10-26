Indorama Ventures Releases Independently Assured Advocacy Transparency Report

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First-of-its-kind standalone report, assured by Bureau Veritas, details the company's policy engagement and backs global standards for advocacy disclosure

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (SET:IVL)

- Colm Jordan, Global Head of Advocacy at Indorama VenturesBANGKOK, THAILAND, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, a global sustainable chemical company, has published the 2025 edition of its Advocacy Transparency Report, a first-of-its-kind standalone corporate reporting initiative, independently assured by Bureau Veritas.Building on its inaugural 2024 publication, the report reflects Indorama Ventures' commitment to subjecting its public policy engagement on waste management, recycling performance, recycled content, and circular economy accountability to independent external scrutiny. It also contributes to a wider discussion about what credible corporate advocacy transparency should look like.Investors, policymakers, customers, and civil society are paying increasing attention to corporate engagement in public policy, while sustainability indices and assessments place greater emphasis on transparency around policy influence. However, approaches to defining, measuring, and reporting corporate advocacy, and to independently assuring those disclosures, remain fragmented and continue to vary across jurisdictions and markets.Given this gap in standardization, Indorama Ventures prepared the report in accordance with its Principles for Responsible Advocacy, GRI 415: Public Policy, and relevant criteria under the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Bureau Veritas, a global leader in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC), conducted a limited assurance engagement in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements, ISAE 3000 (Revised), covering the information specified in its assurance statement.The report provides visibility into Indorama Ventures' public policy engagement, including its direct engagement with policymakers and regulators and its participation in industry associations and multi-stakeholder platforms. It also outlines the company's advocacy governance processes and explains how Indorama Ventures reviews its participation in industry associations.In 2025, the company engaged on issues including the UN negotiations toward a global treaty on plastic pollution, alongside policy engagement across Europe, the United States, Latin America, and Thailand.Mr. Colm Jordan, Global Head of Advocacy at Indorama Ventures, said:“The conversation around transparency in corporate advocacy is evolving quickly. Industry plays an important role in contributing constructively to public policy, and that comes with a responsibility to be open about how and where companies engage.Publishing a standalone report and subjecting our disclosures to independent assurance supports accountability and gives customers, investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders greater confidence in the information covered by the assurance engagement. At the same time, we recognize that advocacy transparency remains an emerging area of corporate governance, without a single, globally accepted approach. Independent assurance is an important step, but we still need to establish more consistent and comparable expectations across industries and geographies. We hope thisAbout Indorama VenturesIndorama Ventures PCL, listed in Thailand (Bloomberg: IVL), is one of the world's leading sustainable petrochemicals producers, with a manufacturing footprint serving local and regional customers across Europe, Africa, Americas, and Asia Pacific. Our ~24,500 employees reimagine chemistry to create safe, responsible materials that sustain life-critical industries and improve the lives of billions of people. Our segments-Combined PET, Fibers, Indovinya, and Indovida-produce indispensable chemistry serving essential markets, including food & beverages, textiles, pharmaceuticals, home & personal care, automotive, and agrochemicals. Within Combined PET, IndoNova, a wholly owned subsidiary of Indorama Ventures, serves as the company's recycling vertical, converting post-consumer PET into recycled materials that help customers meet their sustainability and circularity goals. The company's diverse businesses generated revenue of $13.6 billion (THB 447.2 billion) in 2025. Indorama Ventures is listed in the Dow Jones Best-In-Class Indices, recognizing our ambition to lead change and shape a future where materials are more innovative and circular. | LinkedIn.About Bureau VeritasBureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers' excellence and sustainability, the Company innovates to help them navigate change.Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas' 82,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The Company's technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.For more information, visit

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Indorama Ventures Releases Independently Assured Advocacy Transparency Report News Provided By Sable Strategy October 26, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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