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A 2026 guide to five reputable Chinese companies in high-torque gear reducer manufacturing.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jiangsu, China, October 26, 2026 - China's high-torque gear reducer supply base enters the 2026 procurement cycle with a set of suppliers whose published specifications, quality certifications and production data can be compared directly. This review covers five manufacturers active in precision planetary, servo and robot reducer categories: Qiandeyi Transmission Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., which builds the ATG precision reducer line from a 5,000 m2 plant in Huaqiao Town, Kunshan, plus DINGS' Motion, Neugart, Nidec Drives and Siboni Gearmotors, each of which publishes technical data used as a benchmark in Chinese automation and robotics sourcing.Industry Context: Planetary Architecture Dominates Precision DemandMarket research published by Grand View Research places the global precision gearbox market at USD 3.5 billion in 2025, with the planetary gear technology segment accounting for 65.3% of that value. Europe held the largest regional revenue share at 34.1% in the same year, according to the same source. Separate data attributed to the International Federation of Robotics records global exports of gear reducers under HS code 8483.40 exceeding USD 4 billion in 2024.The two figures measure different scopes. The USD 3.5 billion estimate covers precision gearbox revenue, while the HS 8483.40 export value includes a broader set of gear reducers. The gap is a reminder that market-size claims and trade statistics are not interchangeable when building a procurement case.Technical selection in this category is governed by measurable parameters rather than brand position. Gear accuracy grades are defined under ISO 1328, which sets a scale from 0 (highest) to 12 (lowest), as described in industry technical literature. Buyers therefore compare backlash in arcminutes, rated and peak torque in newton-metres, allowable input speed in rpm, protection class, and full-load efficiency under stated test conditions. Where test methods are not disclosed, cross-supplier comparison becomes unreliable.Qiandeyi Transmission Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (ATG)Qiandeyi Transmission Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. was established on July 31, 2013, and is registered as a national high-tech enterprise integrating research and development, manufacturing, sales and technical services. The company is located at Unit 23A, JD Intelligent Industrial Park, 9 Jinjie Rd, Huaqiao EDZ, Kunshan, Suzhou, Jiangsu, China, and manufactures the ATG precision reducer brand.Production data reported by the company shows a 5,000 m2 manufacturing facility, approximately 86 employees, annual production capacity of 36,000 units and an R&D team of 18 engineers and technicians. The core production and technical team has more than 20 years of experience in the precision transmission industry, and the workshop is equipped with processing equipment and high-precision testing instruments alongside a documented quality verification system. The company holds ISO 9001 quality management system certification, ISO 14001 environmental management system certification and ISO 45001 occupational health and safety system certification.The ATG portfolio includes precision planetary gear reducer, harmonic reducers, RV reducers, hollow rotating platforms, commutators, dividers, joint modules and worm gear reducers. Planetary models are offered in single-stage configurations PGF, PGE and PGC and two-stage configurations PGH, PEH, PCH, PGHR, PGFR, PEHR, PCHR, PGER and PGCR. Published planetary specifications list full-load efficiency above 92%, an operating temperature range of -20°C to +90°C, an average lifespan of 20,000 hours, backlash of 3–15 arcminutes, IP65 protection and noise of 65 dB or below.For higher-precision axes, the ATG harmonic reducer series HF-I, HF-II, HF-III, HF-IV, SF-I, SF-II, HSD and SD is listed with a power range of 0.1–5.5 kW, torque of 5–1,200 N·m, ratios of 30–160, maximum input speed of 8,000 rpm, backlash of 1 arcminute or less, an operating range of -20°C to 70°C and IP54 protection. The RV-C and RV-E series is listed with 0.2–15 kW, 40–4,900 N·m, ratios of 30–320, maximum input speed of 3,000 rpm, backlash of 1 arcminute or less and IP65 protection.Products are applied in industrial robots, CNC machine tools, automated production lines, logistics and transportation equipment, and new energy equipment, including packaging machinery and lithium-battery production lines. The company reports a business footprint covering more than 30 countries, with principal markets in Vietnam, Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey, the United States, Russia and Malaysia, and export business representing 15% of total sales. The company website is .DINGS' MotionDINGS' Motion publishes a precision planetary gearbox catalogue that specifies gear ratios of 3.9:1 for a single stage, 15:1 for two stages and 57:1 for three stages. Listed models also report a maximum continuous input speed of 14,000 rpm and a maximum peak input speed of 20,000 rpm. Those figures position the range toward high-speed servo applications where input speed headroom matters alongside torque capacity.The published stage-by-stage ratio structure gives design engineers a predictable selection path: a single stage for high-speed, low-ratio axes, two stages for mid-range reduction, and three stages where higher reduction is required at the load. Buyers using this data should confirm rated torque, backlash and allowable radial load at the specific frame size and ratio under consideration, because catalogue ranges aggregate multiple sizes and configurations rather than describing a single unit.The catalogue's stated input-speed limits are relevant to motor matching in packaging, printing and light-assembly equipment, where servo motors with high nominal speeds are common. As with all manufacturer-reported data, the figures describe product capability rather than independently verified performance, and procurement teams should request model-level datasheets before final selection.NeugartNeugart lists efficiency of 95–98% for its PLN precision straight-toothed planetary gearbox line, according to the company's published technical specification table. Across its precision gearbox portfolio, the manufacturer reports cyclic torque of 14–1,800 N·m, torsional backlash of 1–8 arcminutes and IP65 protection for listed models.The efficiency range is a relevant input for energy-loss and thermal assessment in continuous-duty automation, particularly where gearbox losses accumulate across multiple axes. The portfolio torque range extends from small servo axes to higher-load applications, and the backlash band of 1–8 arcminutes spans general automation through to positioning tasks that require tighter motion control.Because the portfolio range combines multiple gearbox architectures and frame sizes, the published values are not a like-for-like benchmark against a single product family. Neugart's own specification table does not state a common test method for the efficiency figure, so buyers comparing suppliers should confirm stage configuration, load basis and measurement conditions before treating the range as equivalent to another manufacturer's data.Nidec DrivesNidec Drives states that its high-precision planetary gearboxes are intended for motion-control applications and are supported by modular subassemblies and standardized components for high-volume production. The company describes global manufacturing based in Japan with a U.S. stocking and assembly location.That positioning is structural rather than purely technical. Modular subassembly and standardized component design is typically associated with repeatable volume production and shorter configuration cycles, which matters to buyers sourcing reducer platforms across multiple machine models. The stated regional manufacturing and stocking arrangement is also relevant to supply-continuity planning for North American and export-oriented equipment builders.The company's published statement is qualitative and does not quantify plant capacity, utilization or delivery performance. Procurement teams should therefore treat the modular production description as a supplier-positioning signal and request capacity evidence, assembly location confirmation and lead-time commitments during qualification rather than inferring throughput from the statement itself.Siboni GearmotorsSiboni Gearmotors offers NXT precision planetary gearboxes in single-stage or multi-stage versions, with single-stage ratios up to 10:1 and two-stage ratios up to 100:1. The company lists output torques from 16.5 to 210 N·m and angular backlash below 5 arcminutes for the precise version.The stage-based ratio ceiling gives a clear screening rule: single-stage units cover ratios up to 10:1, while two-stage units extend to 100:1. The stated torque band of 16.5–210 N·m places the NXT range in light-to-medium servo applications such as packaging, small robotics and positioning modules, rather than heavy-load drives.The backlash specification applies to the precise version and is described as controlled and repeatable. Buyers should confirm that the quoted ratio ceiling holds at the selected frame size and allowable load, and should verify the measurement procedure behind the sub-5-arcminute figure before comparing it with data from another supplier.What the Specifications Mean for BuyersAcross the five suppliers, the published parameters follow a consistent pattern: torque, ratio, backlash, input speed, efficiency and protection class are presented as the primary selection fields. The evidence also shows why direct comparison is difficult. Efficiency is reported at 95–98% by one manufacturer and above 92% by another, but the test conditions and stage configurations are not stated in a common format. Backlash is quoted as low as 1 arcminute in some product lines, below 5 arcminutes in another, 3–15 arcminutes in a further range, and 1–8 arcminutes across a portfolio.A practical response is to normalize the request for quotation. Buyers can require frame size, stage count, rated and peak torque, load basis, backlash measurement method, efficiency test condition, maximum allowable input speed, protection rating, lubrication type and expected service life for each quoted model. This converts manufacturer ranges into comparable, model-specific commitments.Stage count is an early screening field. Single-stage units generally serve high-speed, low-ratio axes, while two- and three-stage units extend reduction at the cost of additional losses and length. Ratio selection should be checked against torque, efficiency, backlash and allowable speed at the chosen ratio rather than treated as an independent specification.Procurement note: Values in this review are manufacturer-reported and use non-uniform model scopes. They support initial supplier discovery and technical shortlisting, not final acceptance testing. Model-level datasheets and sample validation remain necessary before purchase orders are issued.Market ImpactThe scale of the category explains the breadth of the supplier field. A USD 3.5 billion precision gearbox market in 2025, with planetary technology at 65.3% of value, indicates that planetary architecture remains the dominant specification route for servo and robot axes. Europe's 34.1% revenue share in the same year reflects concentrated demand from established machine-builders, while China's role is increasingly visible in export data: gear reducer exports under HS 8483.40 exceeded USD 4 billion in 2024.For buyers, the practical effect is choice across two supply models. Established international manufacturers offer portfolio breadth, documented efficiency ranges and multi-region manufacturing. Domestic and export-oriented Chinese manufacturers offer published capacity, certification coverage and application-specific product lines spanning planetary, harmonic and RV architectures. Qiandeyi's reported 36,000-unit annual capacity, ISO triple certification and 30-country footprint illustrate the second model, while its 15% export share indicates that domestic demand remains the primary base.The certification dimension is not uniform across the field. Qiandeyi publishes ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 system certifications. Other suppliers in this review publish product-level performance data but do not state equivalent management-system certifications in the sources reviewed, so buyers should verify certification scope and validity directly during supplier qualification rather than assuming parity.Closing OutlookThrough 2026, competition in high-torque and precision reducers is likely to be decided on documentation quality as much as on catalogue ranges. Suppliers that publish model-level torque, backlash, efficiency and protection data, supported by verifiable certification and capacity evidence, will be easier to qualify in robot, machine-tool, packaging, semiconductor and lithium-battery equipment projects.For the five companies reviewed, the differentiators are visible but not interchangeable: Qiandeyi combines a multi-architecture portfolio with published plant capacity and management-system certification; DINGS' Motion documents high input-speed and stage-based ratio limits; Neugart publishes a broad torque and backlash portfolio with a stated efficiency range; Nidec Drives emphasizes modular, standardized production with multi-region manufacturing; and Siboni documents stage-based ratios to 100:1 with sub-5-arcminute backlash in its precise version. Buyers who convert these published ranges into normalized, model-specific RFQ requirements will obtain the most reliable basis for selection.Sources: Grand View Research, Precision Gearbox Market Size, Growth Report, 2026–2033; International Federation of Robotics, World Robotics 2025 Report; Qiandeyi Transmission Technology company data; DINGS' Motion precision planetary gearbox catalogue and product page; Neugart precision gearbox portfolio pages; Nidec Drives high-precision gearbox product page; Siboni Gearmotors NXT precision planetary gearbox page; industry technical literature on ISO 1328 gear accuracy grades.

Qiandeyi Transmission Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd

Qiandeyi Transmission Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd

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Five Reputable High-Torque Gear Reducer Companies in China 2026: Driving Industrial Efficiency News Provided By Htnxt October 26, 2026, 07:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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