Health Practices Can Now Send Escripts Directly From The Patient Record In Zanda

e-Prescribing Software for Australian Practices

New integration lets authorised prescribers create, send and manage electronic prescriptions from Zanda, with patient details synced automatically.

- Dr Yolandie GoodyearBALLARAT, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zanda, the global healthcare practice management platform supporting more than 44,000 users, has launched an e-prescribing integration with Parchment, now available across Australia to authorised prescribers, including psychiatrists, dentists and endorsed podiatrists and optometrists.The integration brings electronic prescribing into Zanda's existing practice management platform, connecting prescription management with the patient records many practitioners already use and prefer.Bringing electronic prescribing into everyday practice workflowsFor Australian health practices, prescribing medication can involve switching between separate systems and manually entering patient information already held in clinical records. This adds administrative work and increases the risk of data entry errors.With Parchment integrated into Zanda, prescribers can access electronic prescribing from a patient's record using single sign-on. Patient information, including contact details, Medicare and Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA) details, carries over automatically to help maintain consistent records."Our focus has always been on making the everyday work of running a health practice easier," said Damien Adler, Zanda co-founder, psychologist and best-selling author. "Prescribing medication is an important part of patient care, and the technology supporting it should fit naturally into a practitioner's day. By integrating Parchment with Zanda, we're helping practitioners manage prescriptions more efficiently without disrupting the way they work."This integration means that prescribing health practices can now:- Sync patient records: Create or link patient profiles in Parchment using existing information from Zanda, with updates reflected automatically.- Prescribe medications: Launch Parchment from the Zanda client record and access its built-in MIMS medicines database.- Send prescriptions: Deliver electronic prescription tokens containing secure QR codes via SMS or email for patients to present at a pharmacy.- Manage prescriptions: Cancel or amend prescriptions through Parchment, subject to applicable requirements.- Access monitoring systems: Connect with state prescription monitoring services, including SafeScript (Victoria), QScript (Queensland) and ScriptCheckSA (South Australia).- Manage permissions: Provide prescribing access to authorised clinicians and view-only access to other permitted team members.One practitioner shared their experience using the integration:"This has been a great product. It has made prescribing so much easier for myself and more reliable for clients," said Dr Yolandie Goodyear, from NewPsych Psychologists.Available now for Australian practicesThe Parchment integration is available to Australian Zanda users and can be activated through the platform's add-ons, with subscription options and prescribing permissions managed according to practitioner requirements.Electronic prescribing joins more than 100 Zanda features that support practice operations, including appointment scheduling, billing, telehealth and BizzyAI, the platform's AI-powered assistant for clinical documentation and written communications.To learn more, visit the e-Prescribing setup guide or explore Zanda's practice management platform.About ZandaFounded by brothers Damien and Paul Adler, Zanda is a complete practice management platform for health practices. Consistently ranked among the top five medical practice management systems globally on G2, Zanda supports more than 40,000 users across 23 countries, from solo practitioners to large, multi-location clinics. With operations in the US, UK and Australia, Zanda is committed to making health practice management easy and enjoyable.About ParchmentParchment is an Australian electronic prescribing platform that enables authorised healthcare professionals to create, send and manage prescriptions digitally. Its integration with Zanda connects prescribing with existing patient records and practice management workflows.

Jessica Gibson

Zanda Health

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Health practices can now send eScripts directly from the patient record in Zanda News Provided By Zanda Health October 26, 2026, 07:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.