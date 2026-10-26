Australia Expands Biometric Collection Requirements For Visa Applicants In India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) The Australian government has introduced biometric requirements, including fingerprints and a facial image, for visa applicants in India, as part of its ongoing commitment to maintaining a secure, efficient and trusted visa system.

From Monday, people registering a new Australian visa application in India may be required to provide biometrics, including fingerprints and a facial image. The new requirements will be applicable to applications lodged on or after October 26 (Monday) and will not impact visas already granted or applications lodged before that date.

"Visa applicants will be advised by the Department of Home Affairs, the authority that manages visa processes in Australia, if they are required to provide biometrics and will receive instructions on how to complete this step," the Australian High Commission in India mentioned in a statement.

"Depending on their individual circumstances, applicants may be asked to attend one of 16 Australian Biometrics Collection Centres across India, managed by VFS Global, or may be eligible to use the Australian Immi App. Typically, this advice will be provided to the applicant or their authorised agent via email," it added.

The expansion of the biometrics programme will help protect applicants while supporting the strong movement of people between India and Australia, according to the statement.

The Australian government wants the visa application process to remain secure, efficient and trusted as an increasing number of Indians visit, study, work and build connections with Australia.

Biometrics provide a reliable way to verify the identity of a person, helping to protect legitimate applicants from misusing identity, reducing fraud and strengthening the integrity of Australia's migration system.

The Australian High Commission in India stated that biometric collection is not expected to impact visa processing time.

"Australia already collects biometrics from visa applicants in nearly 60 countries. Extending the program to India brings our arrangements into line with established international practice while providing eligible applicants with a convenient digital option through the Australian Immi App," the Australian High Commission in India mentioned in a statement.

"Biometric collection is not expected to adversely affect visa processing times, provided applicants complete the requirements in their notification promptly. Applicants should wait until they receive an official biometrics requirement letter via email before booking an appointment or attempting to use the Australian Immi App," it added.

Biometric information is managed in line with Australia's legislation and applicable local laws, and personal information is securely processed and transmitted through encrypted channels, with safeguards in place to ensure that it is handled lawfully and securely.

The Indian diaspora is the second-largest and fastest-growing diaspora in Australia.

According to the 2021 census, about 9,76,000 people in Australia trace Indian ancestry, according to a statement from the Indian High Commission in Australia.

As many as 1,22,391 students (September 2023) form the second-largest cohort of foreign-born students in Australia.