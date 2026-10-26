Cyclone Arnab: Warning Signal No 2 At Nine Ports In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 26 (IANS) Cyclone warning signal No. 2 has been issued at nine ports across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry following the formation of Cyclone Arnab over the Bay of Bengal, officials said on Monday.

Signal No. 2 brings stronger gale-force winds of 62 to 88 km/h expected within 24 hours, posing a moderate threat to life and property.

Fishermen already at sea have been advised to return to shore immediately as the weather system strengthens.

The ports placed under the warning are Chennai, Ennore, Kattupalli, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Pamban and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal in the Union Territory.

The alerts came as the cyclone moved towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. The weather system, which originated as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, intensified through successive stages before developing into a cyclonic storm on Monday.

It was located over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining west-central waters, according to the weather information provided.

Named Arnab, the storm is expected to move northwestwards and strengthen further into a severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday. It is subsequently expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast. However, the precise timing and location of landfall are not clearly specified.

The cyclone is expected to bring rainfall to parts of Andhra Pradesh as it approaches the coast. Its movement and further intensification will determine the areas affected and the extent of rainfall associated with the system.

For Tamil Nadu, the available forecast does not indicate rainfall directly associated with the cyclone. The rainfall already experienced in the state has also been described as unrelated to this weather system.

The distinction is significant amid continuing public concern over rain and the developing storm. Despite the absence of a direct cyclone-related rainfall forecast for Tamil Nadu, warnings have been raised at ports along its coastline and in Puducherry.

These alerts concern the developing weather conditions at sea and should be considered separately from expectations of rainfall over land, officials said.

The instruction to fishermen to return immediately is a key precaution as the storm gathers strength over the Bay of Bengal.

Fishing communities along the affected coastline have been alerted to the changing conditions offshore.

For coastal communities, the immediate focus remains on port warnings and the direction issued to fishermen at sea, while the storm continues its movement towards Andhra Pradesh.