We've Been On Wrong Side In Chirstchurch: Bracewell Eager To 'Right Those Wrongs' In Wellington

MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Oct 26 (IANS) New Zealand spin all-rounder Michael Bracewell emphasised that there have been "a lot of positives" for the team from the opening two defeats to India in the series and that it is "just about being clinical in key moments" as they look to bounce back in the third match at the Hnry Stadium here on Tuesday.

The Kiwis have pushed the reigning T20 champions to the limits in both the matches in Christchurch, first forcing them to chase a record 226 in the series opener and then nearly denying them to hunt down 181 in the second game at Hagley Oval.

Speaking ahead of the third game of the five-match series, the Kiwi spinner highlighted that the hosts are not doing badly and just need to be clinical a bit more.

"I think it's been an exciting series so far. Obviously, we've been on the wrong side of both of those games, but I think it's been pretty evident in the finishes that it's been a very close series so far. There's a few things that we'd like to have back in terms of the last two games, but we'll be looking to right those wrongs coming here in Wellington," Bracewell told reporters in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

"I think any time you take on a top team in the world, there's a number of really good sides in international cricket. You have to be at your best, and I think we've been at our best for long periods of the game. It's just getting a complete performance together," he added.

Bracewell added that they need to do the good things for a little longer than they have and hoped that would bring results for them. "We spoke about (the things) as a batting group, and I'm sure the bowlers did the same; it's just about doing what we do really well just for a touch longer.

"As I said, we've been in the game for a long period of the game, even on top at times as well. So it's just about being clinical in those key moments, and India have been, and I guess we'd like to have a couple of those situations back and try something a little bit different," he added.

Detailing what needs to be done better, Bracewell pointed out that the Indian batters have been able to put them under pressure in death overs. He also noted the instances which have changed the momentum of the game. Taking note of the six that Naman Dhir hit off him in the second T20I over deep mid-wicket at the end of the 14th over, the Kiwi all-rounder stated that moments like these have turned the momentum in India's favour. The six was crucial for India as it spoiled Bracewell's bowling figures and gave the visitors a much-needed 15-run over.

"I think they've put us under pressure, particularly at the death with the ball. They've been two reasonably high-scoring games, so it certainly hasn't been a train smash, but I think it's just about controlling the things that we do really well. I think if you look back to the last ball that I bowled of my spell, I got hit for a six over the guy to the 85-metre boundary, just over his head.

"So if he just mistimes that a little bit, then it becomes a wicket, and I think that's a good indication of the fine margins that we have here in 2020. Those things have gone India's way so far, but I guess if I bowled that ball another 20 times, maybe there would be a couple of wickets in there as well. So yeah, it's not saying that that was the winning and losing of the game, but there have been a few moments like that where they've just gone India's way, and then the momentum starts to build," said Bracewall.

He highlighted that the mood in the camp has been good and the team has huge confidence in the way they have been as they look to bounce back in a must-win clash to keep the series alive. "We've done really well throughout this series. Obviously, lost a couple of key moments there, but we've got huge confidence in the way that we're playing and really excited to go out there tomorrow and do-or-die match for the series and take the game on," he added.