Houthis Claim Missile Strikes on Saudi Forces in Aden, Lahij
(MENAFN) Yemen's Houthi group claimed Monday that it had carried out two missile attacks against Saudi forces and weapons storage facilities in the southern provinces of Aden and Lahij, according to a statement from the group's spokesman.
Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a post on the US social media platform X that the attacks targeted military positions in Aden's Salah al-Din area and the Al-Wahat area of Lahij.
Saree claimed that several ballistic missiles were launched and accurately hit their intended targets, “resulting in dozens of dead and wounded … the destruction and incineration of a number of vehicles and weapons depots.”
He further alleged that Saudi officer Badr al-Harbi was overseeing the targeted military positions and assets.
The announcement followed an earlier Houthi missile launch toward Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital. The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed the ballistic missile.
Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a post on the US social media platform X that the attacks targeted military positions in Aden's Salah al-Din area and the Al-Wahat area of Lahij.
Saree claimed that several ballistic missiles were launched and accurately hit their intended targets, “resulting in dozens of dead and wounded … the destruction and incineration of a number of vehicles and weapons depots.”
He further alleged that Saudi officer Badr al-Harbi was overseeing the targeted military positions and assets.
The announcement followed an earlier Houthi missile launch toward Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital. The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed the ballistic missile.
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