LPG Cylinder New Rules 2026 From Nov 1: How Will It Impact Your Household Budget And The Way You Book A Refill

MENAFN - Live Mint) Your monthly kitchen and business budgets are set for a fresh assessment starting November 1, as a series of crucial LPG cylinder rules and price updates take effect.

Millions of consumers relying on Indane, HP Gas, and Bharatgas will need to navigate not just the standard monthly price revisions by oil marketing companies (OMCs) but also stricter Aadhaar-based authentication norms to ensure their subsidies remain uninterrupted, as well as the broader shift toward piped natural gas (PNG).

According to media reports, not all guidelines taking effect in November are entirely new; several are existing mandates slated for stricter enforcement over the coming month.

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OMCs traditionally review and revise commercial LPG prices on the first day of each month.

According to Goodreturns, commercial cylinder rates rose in October, with a 19-kg cylinder priced at ₹2,810 in Delhi. The November 1 pricing for these cylinders-which are highly sensitive to global energy supply conditions and heavily utilised by hotels and restaurants-will depend entirely on the upcoming OMC announcement.

Conversely, domestic LPG prices have remained stable in recent months. The standard 14.2-kg household cylinder has not seen a price revision since June 7, 2026, continuing to retail at ₹942 in Delhi.

Consumers are advised to verify city-specific rates before booking their November refills, as final prices vary by location.

Aadhaar e-KYC mandate for subsidised refills

A critical requirement for households seeking refills at the regulated retail selling price is biometric Aadhaar authentication.

As mandated by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, this e-KYC requirement was officially implemented on 1 October 2026. Consumers who have already completed their authentication process do not need to repeat it.

Eligible users who fail to complete the e-KYC process may be blocked from booking subsidised refills until the verification is finished, Jagran reported.

Those choosing not to authenticate, the report said, can formally register this preference through their respective OMC's channels and will subsequently only be permitted to purchase 5-kg or 10-kg cylinders at standard market rates.

| LPG eKYC online: Aadhaar biometric authentication mandatory for gas connections How to complete digital authentication?

Download your LPG gas cylinder provider's (eg, IndianOil One for Indane, Hello BPCL for Bharat Gas, or HP Pay for HP Gas) app

Install the Aadhaar FaceRD app. Register or log in using your registered mobile number. Select "Aadhaar eKYC" on the home screen The app will prompt you to take a live photo. Once the face scan is successful, your eKYC request is submitted. The eKYC is usually approved within 24–48 hours.

OR

Visit the official My LPG website. Select your gas provider - Indane, Bharat, or HP. Log in to your account and look for the "Check e-KYC" status or“Aadhaar Authentication” link. Proceed with the OTP-based or biometric-based verification.

Alternatively, verification can be finalised through local distributors or during the delivery of the physical cylinder.

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For households transitioning from LPG to PNG, it is important to note that rising crude oil prices do not directly dictate domestic piped gas rates in India.

Instead, the final consumer price depends heavily on the specific city-gas distributor's sourcing mix-namely, the ratio of domestically produced gas to imported liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Government pricing frameworks, distribution logistics, and applicable taxes further determine the final cost to the consumer.