Does Japan Need Nuclear Subs? The Debate Is Bigger Than China

MENAFN - Asia Times) Japan's debate over nuclear-powered submarines is gaining momentum, but political deliberation should not be mistaken for a done deal.

As Tokyo prepares to revise its three principal national security documents by the end of 2026, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has opened the door to a long-politically sensitive capability.

On October 14, she told parliament that her government would examine the possibility in a concrete and realistic manner. China's expanding naval reach, growing submarine capabilities and increasingly active presence across the western Pacific have sharpened Japan's concerns about maritime deterrence.

Nuclear-powered submarines can remain submerged for extended periods, sustain higher speeds and operate farther from their home bases than conventional diesel-electric boats. For a country whose security depends heavily on maritime access, these advantages deserve serious consideration.

But Japan must still determine whether nuclear propulsion would address a clearly identified operational gap, whether the military benefits justify the financial and institutional costs, and whether the government can assemble sufficient political support.

The debate is therefore about more than China. It is a test of whether Tokyo can translate changing threat perceptions into a sustainable and credible defense capability.

The distinction is important because the nuclear submarine proposal is not yet a settled national consensus. Japan's ruling coalition holds differing views on how far military modernization should go and which technologies should be prioritized.

Nor does the prospect of nuclear propulsion imply that Japan intends to acquire nuclear weapons. Propulsion technology and nuclear armament are separate matters, even if the former carries political and strategic sensitivities that the latter inevitably brings into public discussion.

The immediate question, then, is not whether Japan should rush to build nuclear-powered submarines. Rather, it is whether the government can establish a convincing operational, legal and fiscal case to turn the politically sensitive option into a long-term national commitment.

The strongest political push has come from the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), the junior partner in the governing coalition. In June, the party called for Japan to quickly introduce nuclear-powered submarines.