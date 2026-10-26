Why Lula's 'Miracle' Win Matters Well Beyond Brazil

MENAFN - Asia Times) Three weeks ago, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's political obituaries had all been written.

The far-right presidential candidate, Flavio Bolsonaro, son of the jailed former President Jair Bolsonaro, had come out of the first round of the presidential election with a lead that looked impossible to overcome.

At 80 years old, Lula seemed headed for a quiet exit after four decades at the centre of Brazilian political life. On Sunday, however, Lula proved everyone wrong. He won the runoff and secured a fourth non-consecutive term as Brazil's president.

The election result is unprecedented in Brazilian politics in at least three ways.

First, no Brazilian presidential candidate had ever won the first round and then lost the runoff. Since the two-round system was adopted by the 1988 Brazilian Constitution, the first-round leader had always gone on to win.

Lula broke that pattern by turning a defeat of around 2.2 million votes in the first round into a solid victory, in three weeks.

Second, no Brazilian president has ever been elected to four terms. When his new term ends, Lula will have governed Brazil for 16 (non-consecutive) years – the longest democratically elected tenure in the country's history.

Only Getulio Vargas governed longer. He held power for almost two decades through a revolution, dictatorship and democratic election from the 1930–50s, and is widely considered Brazil's most consequential president.

Third, no runoff campaign in Brazil has ever brought so many people to the streets and onto social media, supporting both sides. Unlike the first round, the second round was not quiet, nor was it decided by television ads. Brazil saw a mass mobilization of voters, and it was ferocious.

Left trumps right, defying Trump's interventions

The Brazilian left fought an uphill battle against social media platforms, economic elites, and a Supreme Electoral Court whose president was accused of trying to tip the balance to favor Bolsonaro.

Lula has a long record of political miracles, and he has added another one to the list.