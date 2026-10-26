Asian Leaders Congratulate Lula on Brazil Election Victory
(MENAFN) Asian leaders congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday following his election victory in Brazil, which secured him a fourth nonconsecutive term as president.
Lula defeated Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in the presidential runoff, receiving 51.79% of valid votes, equivalent to more than 60 million ballots, while Bolsonaro secured 48.21%.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung congratulated Lula and voiced confidence in his leadership.
"I believe that, based on the trust and expectations bestowed by the Brazilian people, you will continue to play a significant role going forward," Lee said.
"I sincerely cheer for you to advance vigorously toward the future of Brazil that you have envisioned," Lee added in a statement on the US social media platform X, reflecting on his previous meetings with Lula.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim described the outcome as "a hard-fought contest that has given him a renewed mandate from the Brazilian people to lead their great nation."
"His lifelong commitment to social justice, to reducing poverty and to ensuring that the voices of developing countries are heard has earned respect well beyond Brazil," Anwar said.
He added that Lula's new mandate offered Malaysia and Brazil an opportunity to expand trade and investment ties while strengthening cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Latin America.
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said Lula's victory had "defeated the forces of corruption, division and political lies."
The Brazilian election result "shows that the people cannot be fooled by bankrupt political dynasties and the ghosts of the past who believe might is greater than right," Dissanayake wrote on X.
Lula defeated Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in the presidential runoff, receiving 51.79% of valid votes, equivalent to more than 60 million ballots, while Bolsonaro secured 48.21%.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung congratulated Lula and voiced confidence in his leadership.
"I believe that, based on the trust and expectations bestowed by the Brazilian people, you will continue to play a significant role going forward," Lee said.
"I sincerely cheer for you to advance vigorously toward the future of Brazil that you have envisioned," Lee added in a statement on the US social media platform X, reflecting on his previous meetings with Lula.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim described the outcome as "a hard-fought contest that has given him a renewed mandate from the Brazilian people to lead their great nation."
"His lifelong commitment to social justice, to reducing poverty and to ensuring that the voices of developing countries are heard has earned respect well beyond Brazil," Anwar said.
He added that Lula's new mandate offered Malaysia and Brazil an opportunity to expand trade and investment ties while strengthening cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Latin America.
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said Lula's victory had "defeated the forces of corruption, division and political lies."
The Brazilian election result "shows that the people cannot be fooled by bankrupt political dynasties and the ghosts of the past who believe might is greater than right," Dissanayake wrote on X.
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