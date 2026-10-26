Lula Da Silva Elected President Of Brazil For Fourth Time
Lula thus became the first candidate in the history of democratic Brazil to win a presidential runoff after losing the first round.
“People went to vote because we convinced them it was important to preserve democracy,” he said after his victory.“This country doesn't accept being anybody's colony,” he added.
The election took place amid allegations of U.S. interference, corruption scandals and deep political divisions.Read also: Vučić concedes defeat in Parliamentary election
Last year, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Brazil and sanctions on a Supreme Court justice who sentenced Jair Bolsonaro for attempting to stage a coup.
Lula will face a strong opposition in Congress, as Bolsonaro's Liberal Party secured the largest congressional bloc in the first round.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Brazilian president's campaign accused technology giant Meta of interfering in the election.
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