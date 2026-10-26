Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,990 Over Past Day
Russia's military has also lost: 12,448 (+1) tanks; 25,609 (+4) armored combat vehicles; 51,632 (+18) artillery systems; 2,239 (+2) multiple rocket launchers; 1,726 (+1) air defense systems; 449 aircraft; 356 helicopters; 3,018 (+1) ground robotic systems; 582,458 (+1,656) operational-tactical UAVs; 5,138 cruise missiles; 35 warships and boats; 2 submarines; 167,240 (+322) vehicles and fuel tanks; 4,858 (+2) items of special equipment.
The figures are being updated.Read also: General Staff: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian radar systems, command post and personnel
As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on October 25, there had been 157 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian forces at the front, including 22 Russian attacks recorded in the Pokrovsk sector.
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