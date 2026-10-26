Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,990 Over Past Day

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on October 25, there had been 157 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian forces at the front, including 22 Russian attacks recorded in the Pokrovsk sector.

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