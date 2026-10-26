Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 112 Russian Drones, Three Missiles Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

According to the military, overnight on October 26, beginning at 18:00 on October 25, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with one Kh-31P missile, three Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles launched from temporarily occupied parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and 140 Shahed-type attack drones, including 70 jet-powered ones, as well as Gerbera drones and Parodiya decoy drones. The attacks came from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo and Millerovo in Russia, as well as Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on October 26, air defenses had shot down or suppressed three Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles and 112 enemy drones, including Shahed-type drones (56 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and other types of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russian aerial weapons were recorded hitting 15 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at four locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several Russian drones still in Ukrainian airspace.

Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia injures two, damages homes and vehicles

As Ukrinform reported, over the past week Russia launched about 1,600 guided aerial bombs, 48 missiles and nearly 2,300 attack drones at Ukraine.