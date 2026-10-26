Interior Minister: Assurance Built On Action As Karak Attackers Captured

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 26 (Petra) – Minister of Interior Mazen Al-Faraya affirmed on Monday that official assurances regarding public safety are grounded in firm security measures, following the capture of the terrorists behind the church attack in Hmoud village, Karak Governorate.

In a post on X on Monday, Al-Faraya stated: "When we asked the public to rest assured, it was not mere rhetoric; we were determined to provide real grounds for reassurance." "We have apprehended the killers, we are examining every factor that leads youth toward extremism, and we will hold accountable anyone proven to have been involved," the minister added. "We will channel this tragedy into decisive measures that safeguard the lives of our citizens. May Allah protect Jordan." The arrest of the three perpetrators at dawn on Monday concludes an intensive, non-stop search operation conducted by joint security teams in Karak Governorate.

//Petra// AA