Study Highlights $339 Billion Malaysian Market As High-Potential Destination For Jordanian Food, Pharma Exports

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 26 (Petra) – A targeted market study highlights promising commercial opportunities for Jordanian exporters in Malaysia across the agri-food, confectionery, olive oil, and pharmaceutical sectors, leveraging Malaysia's overall $339.5 billion import market last year.

Prepared by Trade First Jordan in partnership with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, the report indicates that Jordanian exports to Malaysia reached $55.35 million last year. Fertilizers accounted for nearly 78 percent of that total, while combined exports of halal food, agricultural products, and pharmaceuticals stood at $4.58 million, underscoring significant room for product diversification.

Malaysia imported $68.1 million in fresh and dried dates, $104.5 million in sugar confectionery, $53 million in tahini and sesame preparations, and $21.4 million in olive oil and its derivatives over the past year. Jordan currently ranks ninth among Malaysia's date suppliers with a 3.07 percent market share, while tahini and sesame product shipments totaled $705,000, holding a 1.33 percent market share. Notably, Jordan holds the third position in supplying non-virgin olive oil varieties to Malaysia, commanding a 7.2 percent market share.

The report emphasizes that Malaysia's official recognition of halal certificates issued by the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) streamlines export procedures, enabling producers to complete halal verification locally prior to shipment.

In the pharmaceutical sphere, Malaysia's imports under HS Chapter 30 surpassed $2.7 billion last year, including $898.5 million in packaged medicaments, $65.2 million in antibiotics, and $19.5 million in vitamin preparations. Entering the Malaysian pharmaceutical market requires establishing a partnership with a registered local entity to navigate product registration with regulatory authorities–a process that typically spans up to 18 months, with expedited pathways available for eligible products.

To successfully enter the Malaysian market, the study recommends securing local import partners, verifying specific customs classifications, and calculating landed costs at Port Klang, factoring in freight, insurance, tariffs, and taxes. Exporters are advised to conduct trial shipments, engage local distributors, and finalize date supply contracts four to five months ahead of Ramadan before expanding into broader food categories.

The findings form part of a broader study unveiled this month by Trade First Jordan and the Ministry, evaluating entry strategies for five promising target markets: Malaysia, Indonesia, Tanzania, Uzbekistan, and Kenya. Combined, these markets represent an accessible addressable demand estimated at $2.5 billion for high-quality Jordanian manufactured goods.

//Petra// AA