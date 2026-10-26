FM Receives Widespread Arab, Int'l Condemnations Over Karak Church Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 26 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi received phone calls on Monday from foreign ministers of Arab and allied nations, who strongly condemned the brutal terrorist attack targeting a church in Hmoud village, Karak Governorate.

The foreign ministers extended their nations' heartfelt condolences to Jordan over the martyrs killed in the attack, expressed full solidarity with the Kingdom, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Safadi received condolences from Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Farhan bin Faisal Al Saud, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration Badr Abdelatty, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Sheibani.

In addition, Safadi received calls of condolence and support from Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen, and Maltese Foreign Minister Chris Fearne.

//Petra// AA