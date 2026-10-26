Yemen Displacement Surpasses Hundreds of Thousands as Families Flee Abroad
(MENAFN) More than 268,000 people have been forced from their homes within Yemen since July as fighting between government forces and the Houthi group intensifies, while thousands of others have crossed the sea to Djibouti, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported.
In a statement released Sunday, the UN migration agency said the figures were recorded as of October 23, with nearly all the displacement occurring since early September.
The worsening security situation in western Yemen has also prompted people to seek refuge outside the country. By October 17, at least 3,836 Yemenis had reached Djibouti, approximately half of them children, including 282 under the age of five.
Many of those arriving said they had escaped deteriorating security conditions. The agency also reported that several boats reached shore before completing their journeys after running out of fuel.
Separately, the IOM documented 1,327 migrants traveling by sea from Yemen to Djibouti while returning to their countries of residence.
Within Yemen, displaced families are increasingly moving toward southern areas in search of safety. Aden’s displaced population has more than doubled since October 7, exceeding 42,000 people, while Lahj is hosting approximately 67,000.
The agency said displaced households are currently sheltering across 62 districts in 10 governorates, extending as far east as Al Maharah.
In a statement released Sunday, the UN migration agency said the figures were recorded as of October 23, with nearly all the displacement occurring since early September.
The worsening security situation in western Yemen has also prompted people to seek refuge outside the country. By October 17, at least 3,836 Yemenis had reached Djibouti, approximately half of them children, including 282 under the age of five.
Many of those arriving said they had escaped deteriorating security conditions. The agency also reported that several boats reached shore before completing their journeys after running out of fuel.
Separately, the IOM documented 1,327 migrants traveling by sea from Yemen to Djibouti while returning to their countries of residence.
Within Yemen, displaced families are increasingly moving toward southern areas in search of safety. Aden’s displaced population has more than doubled since October 7, exceeding 42,000 people, while Lahj is hosting approximately 67,000.
The agency said displaced households are currently sheltering across 62 districts in 10 governorates, extending as far east as Al Maharah.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment