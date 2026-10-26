MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 25, 2026 2:27 am - InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on Defending Azure in Action: Secure, Detect & Defend

InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on Defending Azure in Action: Secure, Detect & Defend

Speaker

AMIT

7+ Years Of Experience

CCSE | Security+ | Azure Administrator | CEH | CC | AWS Security Specialist | AWS CloudOps Engineer

What

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on Defending Azure in Action: Secure, Detect & Defend. This masterclass will focus on securing, monitoring, and defending workloads within Azure. The session will begin with securing Azure network infrastructure using different firewalls, followed by the bastion host and its implementation. It will then cover endpoint security, and the use of Microsoft Sentinel and log investigation in the context of a brute force attack. The masterclass moves on to securing virtual machines and containers, and closes with threat detection, incident response, and a Q&A.

When

23 Nov (Mon)

08:00 – 10:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Most Azure environments are secured in layers added at different times by different people, each addressing the concern in front of them. The result holds until something moves through it. Perimeter controls assume traffic arrives from outside, administrative access paths accumulate as teams change, and endpoints join faster than anyone reconciles them against policy. Detection then depends on whether the right signals were being collected before the event, which is a decision made months earlier by someone who may have left. The gap between a secured environment and a defensible one is whether that work was done deliberately. This session is for cloud administrators, security engineers, SOC analysts, and infrastructure professionals running Azure workloads who want both sides of that problem addressed together.

Participants will earn a CPE certificate, get direct insights and guidance from industry experts, and gain the latest knowledge and practical strategies to help them navigate and advance in the cybersecurity field.

Agenda

. Securing Azure network Infra using Different Firewalls

. Bastion Host and it implementation

. Understanding Endpoint Security

. Microsoft Sentinel & Log Investigation for brute force attack

. Securing Virtual Machines & Containers

. Threat Detection & Incident Response

. Q& A

Registration Link



About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

Please write back to [email protected] or call at IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UAE: +971 569-908-131