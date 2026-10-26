Raffles Udaipur Presents A Festive Season Defined By The Raffles Experience
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 2026: Raffles Udaipur invites guests to celebrate the festive season with The Raffles Experience, a curated offering that brings together Rajasthan's cultural heritage, culinary experiences and moments of relaxation. Set on a 21-acre private island on Udai Sagar Lake, the resort offers a distinctive setting for festive gatherings and family holidays, complemented by thoughtful privileges and opportunities to discover the traditions of Mewar.
The experience includes daily breakfast for two, 15% savings on food, beverages and spa treatments, and an INR 3,000 resort credit per room, per stay, redeemable across spa and food and beverage experiences. As evening descends, guests can witness a serene Aarti ceremony followed by vibrant cultural performances celebrating the region's rich heritage, bringing traditional rituals and local artistry to life against the beauty of the lake.
Guests can continue their evenings at The Writers Bar and Long Bar, with a daily Happy Hour from 5 pm to 8 pm featuring a Buy Two, Get One Complimentary offer on beverages. The experience also includes signature resort activities such as yoga sessions, guided nature walks and pottery, alongside access to the Kids Zone. Children under six years of age stay complimentary when accommodated on existing bedding, while flexible check-in and check-out arrangements are available, subject to availability.
For guests looking to explore Rajasthan's spiritual heritage, a private, chauffeur-driven luxury temple tour to the revered Nathdwara Temple and the ancient Eklingji Temple is available, starting at INR 6,000 plus applicable taxes.
Gurnoor Bindra, General Manager, Raffles Udaipur, said, "The festive season is a time for togetherness, cherished traditions and creating meaningful memories with loved ones. With The Raffles Experience, we bring together the cultural richness of Rajasthan and the warmth of our hospitality, from traditional evening rituals and culinary experiences to journeys into the region's spiritual heritage, creating a memorable festive escape for our guests."
Through a thoughtful blend of cultural discovery, culinary privileges and signature experiences, The Raffles Experience invites guests to celebrate the season with loved ones while discovering the distinctive charm of Raffles Udaipur.
About Raffles Udaipur
Set amidst the tranquil Udai Sagar Lake and framed by the ancient Aravalli hills, Raffles Udaipur is a breathtaking destination that blends regal heritage with contemporary elegance. The resort now features 137 rooms and suites – 101 on its private island and 36 newly added along the lakeshore – each thoughtfully designed to offer serene views and a deep sense of place.
Guests begin their journey at the newly introduced Raffles Lakeshore Udaipur, before a gentle boat ride carries them across the lake to the island. Each moment is designed to inspire calm and connection-from open-air yoga and guided meditation to bespoke wellness rituals at the Raffles Spa. A tranquil sanctuary where over 100 bird species are drawn through the year, the spa is a sanctuary rooted in sustainability and reverence for nature.
The landscape is alive with native flora and fauna, home to migratory birds, butterflies, and more. Meandering pathways lead through lush gardens, creating a living, breathing connection to the land that encourages quiet discovery.
Two distinct pool experiences await: the Lakeshore's infinity-edge pool appears to merge seamlessly with the lake beyond, while the island's open-air pool, edged with private cabanas, offers a peaceful retreat beneath open skies.
With ten distinctive dining and bar experiences – six on the island and four on the lakeshore – every culinary moment is crafted to delight. Celebrations take centre stage across six beautifully curated venues, including an intimate island temple.
Whether through the gracious service of the legendary Raffles Butler, moments of play at the tennis court or children's area, or quiet reflection in nature, Raffles Udaipur offers an atmosphere of ease, connection, and quiet joy.
About Raffles
Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Paris, London, Boston, Doha, Bahrain, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Bali and Istanbul; with flagship openings upcoming in Jaipur, Singapore Sentosa and Saudi Arabia in 2024. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
The experience includes daily breakfast for two, 15% savings on food, beverages and spa treatments, and an INR 3,000 resort credit per room, per stay, redeemable across spa and food and beverage experiences. As evening descends, guests can witness a serene Aarti ceremony followed by vibrant cultural performances celebrating the region's rich heritage, bringing traditional rituals and local artistry to life against the beauty of the lake.
Guests can continue their evenings at The Writers Bar and Long Bar, with a daily Happy Hour from 5 pm to 8 pm featuring a Buy Two, Get One Complimentary offer on beverages. The experience also includes signature resort activities such as yoga sessions, guided nature walks and pottery, alongside access to the Kids Zone. Children under six years of age stay complimentary when accommodated on existing bedding, while flexible check-in and check-out arrangements are available, subject to availability.
For guests looking to explore Rajasthan's spiritual heritage, a private, chauffeur-driven luxury temple tour to the revered Nathdwara Temple and the ancient Eklingji Temple is available, starting at INR 6,000 plus applicable taxes.
Gurnoor Bindra, General Manager, Raffles Udaipur, said, "The festive season is a time for togetherness, cherished traditions and creating meaningful memories with loved ones. With The Raffles Experience, we bring together the cultural richness of Rajasthan and the warmth of our hospitality, from traditional evening rituals and culinary experiences to journeys into the region's spiritual heritage, creating a memorable festive escape for our guests."
Through a thoughtful blend of cultural discovery, culinary privileges and signature experiences, The Raffles Experience invites guests to celebrate the season with loved ones while discovering the distinctive charm of Raffles Udaipur.
About Raffles Udaipur
Set amidst the tranquil Udai Sagar Lake and framed by the ancient Aravalli hills, Raffles Udaipur is a breathtaking destination that blends regal heritage with contemporary elegance. The resort now features 137 rooms and suites – 101 on its private island and 36 newly added along the lakeshore – each thoughtfully designed to offer serene views and a deep sense of place.
Guests begin their journey at the newly introduced Raffles Lakeshore Udaipur, before a gentle boat ride carries them across the lake to the island. Each moment is designed to inspire calm and connection-from open-air yoga and guided meditation to bespoke wellness rituals at the Raffles Spa. A tranquil sanctuary where over 100 bird species are drawn through the year, the spa is a sanctuary rooted in sustainability and reverence for nature.
The landscape is alive with native flora and fauna, home to migratory birds, butterflies, and more. Meandering pathways lead through lush gardens, creating a living, breathing connection to the land that encourages quiet discovery.
Two distinct pool experiences await: the Lakeshore's infinity-edge pool appears to merge seamlessly with the lake beyond, while the island's open-air pool, edged with private cabanas, offers a peaceful retreat beneath open skies.
With ten distinctive dining and bar experiences – six on the island and four on the lakeshore – every culinary moment is crafted to delight. Celebrations take centre stage across six beautifully curated venues, including an intimate island temple.
Whether through the gracious service of the legendary Raffles Butler, moments of play at the tennis court or children's area, or quiet reflection in nature, Raffles Udaipur offers an atmosphere of ease, connection, and quiet joy.
About Raffles
Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Paris, London, Boston, Doha, Bahrain, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Bali and Istanbul; with flagship openings upcoming in Jaipur, Singapore Sentosa and Saudi Arabia in 2024. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
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