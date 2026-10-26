New Israeli Attacks Kill Six Palestinians, Injure Students Across Gaza
(MENAFN) At least six Palestinians were killed and 10 others wounded, including five university students, in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, in what medical sources described as further breaches of last year’s ceasefire agreement.
Three Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli strike targeting the Islamic University campus in Gaza City, according to medical sources.
The attack followed a separate Israeli drone strike on a group of students at the campus that wounded five people, some of them critically, the university said in a statement.
Following the incidents, the university suspended academic and administrative activities at its Gaza City facilities. The attacks sparked panic among students and displaced Palestinians taking shelter on the campus after losing their homes during Israel’s war on Gaza.
In northern Gaza, an Israeli strike hit a gathering of civilians along Al-Rashid coastal road in the northwestern part of the enclave, leaving several people wounded. Medical sources did not provide an exact figure for the injured.
Separately, a Palestinian was taken to hospital after being shot in the foot by Israeli forces in the Al-Faluja area, west of Jabalia refugee camp.
In the southern Gaza Strip, two Palestinians were killed and three others wounded in an Israeli attack in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, medical sources reported.
The sources added that a woman sustained moderate injuries after Israeli gunfire in Khan Younis.
Three Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli strike targeting the Islamic University campus in Gaza City, according to medical sources.
The attack followed a separate Israeli drone strike on a group of students at the campus that wounded five people, some of them critically, the university said in a statement.
Following the incidents, the university suspended academic and administrative activities at its Gaza City facilities. The attacks sparked panic among students and displaced Palestinians taking shelter on the campus after losing their homes during Israel’s war on Gaza.
In northern Gaza, an Israeli strike hit a gathering of civilians along Al-Rashid coastal road in the northwestern part of the enclave, leaving several people wounded. Medical sources did not provide an exact figure for the injured.
Separately, a Palestinian was taken to hospital after being shot in the foot by Israeli forces in the Al-Faluja area, west of Jabalia refugee camp.
In the southern Gaza Strip, two Palestinians were killed and three others wounded in an Israeli attack in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, medical sources reported.
The sources added that a woman sustained moderate injuries after Israeli gunfire in Khan Younis.
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