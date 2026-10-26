Stmicroelectronics Introduces First Automotive Safety Combination Sensors For Mass-Market Applications



Cohesive sensor platform accelerates development of advanced active and passive safety systems First mass-market products launched following the integration of NXP's sensors division earlier this year



Geneva, Switzerland, October 26, 2026 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has announced a set of automotive sensors that enable vehicle brands to extend advanced safety and driver-assistance features across categories from premium to mass-market, broadening access to state-of-the-art protection.

Combining multi-axis accelerometers and gyroscopes (angular rate sensors) in a single package, ST's new sensors offer a unified platform for OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to build active and passive safety systems that meet stringent automotive quality, reliability, and safety requirements. The devices address use-cases ranging from crash protection, rollover detection, and airbag deployment to vehicle stability controls and radar beam stabilization.

These are the first products launched in the mass market following ST's acquisition of the NXP automotive and industrial MEMS sensors business in early 2026, a move completed to expand its own MEMS sensors capabilities. ST's experience in automotive sensing reflects its commitment to guaranteeing product availability for at least 15 years, allowing companies to minimize lifecycle and redesign risks while investing confidently in new programs.

“As a cohesive sensor set suited to multiple safety functions, these devices simplify system architecture, accelerate development, and increase flexibility to scale features and performance,” said Simone Ferri, Executive Vice President, MEMS Sub-Group, STMicroelectronics.“Strengthened by our longevity commitment and global support infrastructure, these are the first automotive safety combination sensors ready for mass-market deployment, accelerating the move to active safety.”

Omdia has commented on the market opportunities for inertial sensing in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Nora Houlihan, Senior Research Analyst at Omdia, said,“Thanks to ADAS, inertial measurement units (IMUs) are expected to grow at 17.7% CAGR (2025-30). As automotive manufacturers approach higher levels of autonomy there will be a significant increase in IMU-powered MEMS sensors for acceleration and motion detection.”

Further technical information



ST's combination sensors integrate a multi-axis accelerometer and gyroscope in a single ISO 26262 compliant device with full internal diagnostics. All sensors support SafeSPI, the standard serial peripheral interface for automotive safety, that enables independent monitoring of sensor data.

The new sensors comprise:



NCS1012BAEP, with z-axis (yaw) angular rate sensor and xy low g acceleration sensor.

NCS1012CAEP, with x-axis (roll) angular rate sensor and yz low g acceleration sensor.

NCS1012EAEP, with x-axis (roll) angular rate sensor and xy medium g acceleration sensor. NCS10135AEP with z-axis (yaw) angular rate sensor and xyz low g acceleration sensor.

The integrated angular rate sensors have a full-scale range of ±125 dps, ±250 dps or ±350 dps and feature low offset with minimal drift over the automotive temperature range (−40°C to +105°C). A low-pass filter is integrated, with 3dB frequency options of 12.5Hz to 400Hz, as well as an optional single-pole high-pass filter with fast startup.

The low g acceleration sensors feature a nominal full-scale range from ±1.50 g to ±34 g, while the medium g acceleration sensors have nominal full-scale range from ±15.5 g to ±150 g, featuring an independent signal chain to minimize noise, low offset with low drift over the automotive temperature range, and an integrated low-pass filter.

The four new sensors are in production now, in 24-pin QFN 6mm x 6mm x 1.90mm packages, with wettable flanks meeting automotive-industry optical inspection compatibility requirements.

Contact your local ST sales office for sample requests and pricing.

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About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 49,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at .

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P4796D -- Oct 26 2026 -- MEMS Safety Sensors_FINAL FOR PUBLICATION