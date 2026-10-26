Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Norsk Hydro: Reminder - Invitation To Hydro's Investor Day, London


Date: 2026-10-26 03:01:37

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hydro is pleased to invite investors, analysts, financial media and other stakeholders to its Investor Day on November 25, 2026.

The event will be held at 30 Euston Square, London NW1 2FB, with the alternative of joining virtually. Please note that virtual attendees will not have the opportunity to ask questions in the Q&A session.

Agenda
Presentations and Q&A in the Euston room
08:30 Registration
09:00 Presentation from CEO and CFO followed by Q&A sessions
11:30 Lunch
12:30 Roundtable with CEO and CFO, exclusively for sell-side analysts
All times in GMT


Please register your participation by November 3, by submitting the 'Registration form '.

Virtual attendees can follow the presentation and Q&A sessions via the webcast.

Hydro looks forward to welcoming you to our Investor Day in London.

Best regards,
for Norsk Hydro ASA

Gerd Aalborg Aas
SVP Group Finance & Investor Relations
+47 91305534
...

Valentina Gandolfi
Investor Relations Manager
+47 95882355
...


MENAFN26102026004107003653ID1111864934


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search