DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC (AQSE: DXSP)

Notice of AGM

DXS International plc ( AQSE: DXSP ), the UK healthcare technology provider, announces that it has published its Notice of its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) which will be held at DXS offices at Elm House, Tanshire Park, Shackleford Road. Elstead, Surrey GU8 6LB on 19th November 2026 at 11.30 a.m.

The Notice of AGM, together with the accounts, have been dispatched to all shareholders.

An electronic copy of the Notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website:

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contacts:

David Immelman, CEO

DXS International plc

Tel: 01252 719800

AQSE Corporate Broker and Corporate Advisor

Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce

Tel: 020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.

Attachment

AGM Notice 26 October 2026