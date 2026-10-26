Exor Press Release - Periodic Report On The Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 26 October 2026 EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the“Company”) announces that, under the first tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 23 September 2026 (the“First Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe: EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 19 October 2026 49,835 68.18 3,397,681.50 20 October 2026 49,555 68.26 3,382,840.87 21 October 2026 11,151 68.29 761,488.41 22 October 2026 14,181 67.75 960,767.00 23 October 2026 14,642 67.63 990,239.92 TOTAL 139,364 9,493,017.71

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 19 October 2026 33,420 68.14 2,277,244.53 20 October 2026 32,439 68.36 2,217,389.57 TOTAL 65,859 4,494,634.10

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 19 October 2026 5,892 68.19 401,776.83 20 October 2026 5,953 68.22 406,120.25 TOTAL 11,845 807,897.08

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 19 October 2026 6,919 68.14 471,463.11 20 October 2026 7,043 68.27 480,820.38 TOTAL 13,962 952,283.49

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the first tranche is approximately €125 million for a total amount of 1,795,096 ordinary shares purchased.

With the purchases described above, the Company has completed the first tranche of the share buyback program announced on 23 September 2026.

As of 26 October 2026, the Company held in total 6,833,472 ordinary shares in treasury (3.29% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor's corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 1.01% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment

Exor Press Release - W44-26 Buyback