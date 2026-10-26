Munchful Launches Bold Flavoured Makhana Made With No Palm Oil And No Artificial Ingredients

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Munchful flavoured makhana: Himalayan Salt & Pepper, Peri Peri, Peanut and Chocolate

Munchful Flavoured Makhana

Munchful's clean-label makhana snacks are roasted, never fried, and made with no palm oil, no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.

- Ravindra Singh

GANDHINAGAR, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Indian snacking brand introduces Peri Peri, Peanut, Himalayan Salt & Pepper and Chocolate makhana, alongside premium raw makhana and flavour combo packs.

Munchful, an Indian snacking brand focused on ingredient transparency and flavour, has announced the launch of its flavoured makhana range. Made for everyday snacking, the range combines makhana, also known as fox nuts, with contemporary flavours and a focus on clearly communicated ingredients.

The flavoured range includes four varieties: Peri Peri, Peanut, Himalayan Salt & Pepper and Chocolate, available in 75g packs. Munchful also offers 200g packs of Premium Raw Makhana for consumers who prefer to roast, cook or prepare makhana at home.

Munchful's flavoured makhana is roasted, never fried, and made without palm oil, artificial flavours, artificial colours and added preservatives. The Peanut variant is roasted in groundnut oil, while the other three flavours are roasted in olive oil.

Bringing Bold Flavours to Everyday Snacking

Makhana has long been part of Indian food culture, featuring in traditional recipes, festive dishes and everyday preparations. Munchful builds on this familiar ingredient with flavours designed for consumers looking for variety in their everyday snack choices.

From the spicy notes of Peri Peri to the savoury combination of Himalayan Salt & Pepper, the nutty taste of Peanut and the sweetness of Chocolate, the range offers different flavour experiences in a convenient format.

The brand's approach centres on a simple idea: snacking should bring together flavour and ingredient transparency. By communicating specific ingredient choices and keeping its product positioning straightforward, Munchful aims to help consumers make more informed choices when buying packaged snacks.

Why Makhana?

Also known as fox nuts, makhana is widely used in Indian kitchens. It can be roasted with spices for a savoury snack, prepared as makhana kheer or added to recipes such as curries and trail mixes.

Munchful's Premium Raw Makhana offers consumers a versatile option for home preparation. The 200g pack contains raw makhana that can be roasted with preferred seasonings or used in traditional recipes, giving home cooks flexibility over how they prepare it.

Sourcing Premium Makhana from Bihar

Bihar is a major centre of makhana cultivation and production in India. The region's longstanding association with makhana makes it an important part of the ingredient's journey from agricultural production to the consumer's kitchen.

Munchful sources its premium makhana from Bihar and selects large-sized seeds for its raw makhana range. The brand's focus on selection and quality is reflected in its Premium Raw Makhana offering, which is intended for consumers who value size, appearance and versatility when choosing raw fox nuts.

Explore the Munchful Makhana Range

Munchful's current range includes four flavoured makhana varieties and Premium Raw Makhana.

- Peri Peri Makhana: A bold, tangy flavour with a spicy kick, roasted in olive oil.

- Peanut Makhana: A savoury, nutty option roasted in groundnut oil.

- Himalayan Salt & Pepper Makhana: A classic savoury combination of salt and black pepper, roasted in olive oil.

- Chocolate Makhana: A sweet, chocolate-flavoured option, roasted in olive oil.

- Premium Raw Makhana (200g): Large-sized raw fox nuts for home roasting, cooking and recipes.

For consumers who want to try multiple flavours, Munchful also offers two-flavour combo packs and an All-in-One combo featuring all four flavoured varieties. These options provide a convenient way to sample the range or share different flavours with friends, family and colleagues.

A Brand Built Around Ingredient Transparency

Munchful was founded with the belief that consumers should be able to understand what goes into the snacks they buy. Its approach focuses on straightforward ingredient communication, considered product choices and flavours suited to everyday eating occasions.

“We built Munchful around a simple belief: everyday snacks should bring together bold flavour, honest ingredients and clear labels. You shouldn't have to compromise on taste to know what's in your snack,” said Ravindra Singh, Founder of Munchful.

The brand plans to continue developing its product range and making its makhana offerings accessible to consumers across India.

Availability

Munchful flavoured makhana, Premium Raw Makhana and flavour combo packs are available online across India through the brand's official website, munchful, as well as Amazon and Flipkart.

About Munchful

Munchful is a modern, health-focused snack brand from India, started in 2026 with a mission to revolutionise everyday snacking through clean labels. Its product range includes Peri Peri, Peanut, Himalayan Salt & Pepper and Chocolate flavoured makhana, alongside Premium Raw Makhana for home preparation. The brand's philosophy is captured in its tagline:“Guilt-free snacking, the Munchful way.”

For more information, visit

Ravindra Singh

Munchful Foods

+91 78598 31197

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Munchful Launches Bold Flavoured Makhana Made with No Palm Oil and No Artificial Ingredients News Provided By Munchful October 26, 2026, 06:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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