Brno Region Tech Companies Present Smart City Innovations In Barcelona

Czech Pavilion at SCEWC 2026 Visualisation

At Smart City Expo World Congress, ten JIC-supported companies offer European cities tested solutions for mobility, energy, air quality and public services.

BRNO, CZECH REPUBLIC, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Brno Region will be represented at Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, the world's leading event for urban innovation. From 3 to 5 November, technology companies supported by the JIC innovation agency will present their solutions for mobility, energy, environmental monitoring and public services to cities, investors and partners from around the world.The companies will exhibit at the Czech Pavilion in Hall 3, Stand D100, and are looking for pilot projects with cities and partners to expand internationally:3L Robotics develops smart landing infrastructure and software for autonomous drone logistics. Its drone helipads combine precision landing, automated charging and AI-powered monitoring to support deliveries of medical samples, industrial components and other time-sensitive cargo. Tested in real-world conditions in Brno, the technology helps lay the groundwork for drone delivery networks connecting businesses, healthcare facilities and urban communities.Agdata SMART connects IoT sensors into one cloud platform that monitors air quality, weather, noise and water levels in real time and alerts cities when limits are exceeded.Citymind brings secure AI to cities and public institutions, making them more accessible and responsive. Its multilingual chat and voice assistants provide the public with information 24/7, while internal AI agents help staff streamline everyday tasks.MapTiler is a GDPR-compliant European alternative to global map providers, offering street, satellite and 3D maps that cities can also run on their own servers. Its maps reach around 500 million people every month.NANO Advanced develops industrial PEM electrolysers that use machine learning to produce green hydrogen efficiently from fluctuating solar and wind power.DataFromSky has been turning camera footage into traffic data with AI since 2013. Its technology is used in more than 100 countries, and in the Czech Republic its adaptive junction control cut waiting times by half.VARS (a member of the global VINCI Group) delivers innovative solutions for transport infrastructure and Smart City management, developing information systems for the digital transformation of the entire transport route lifecycle, from design and asset management to transport telematics.VisionCraft turns camera images into anonymous, real-time data on vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, processing everything on the device so no footage ever leaves it.Wattee, a spin-off of Brno University of Technology, provides AI-powered energy management for buildings and smart, end-to-end EV charging solutions for residential properties and entire cities. By connecting solar panels, batteries, EV chargers, and other energy assets, Wattee unites the whole energy system into a single intelligent solution.Yedem is a platform for corporate parking and commuting that increases car park utilisation by up to 40% without new infrastructure.The Czech Pavilion, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade together with CzechBusiness, brings together 40 exhibitors and more than 300 Czech participants. The City of Brno will also present its living labs and URBIS, the leading platform for urban transformation and innovation ecosystems in Central and Eastern Europe and the Danube Region.A new generation of city changers will also take part. The first Czech–Spanish HackaTEEN, a competition that originated at URBIS, brings school teams together to develop ideas for smarter cities. Created by JINAG, the South Moravian Agency for Public Innovation, HackaTEEN is the first joint project linking Brno and Barcelona, putting into practice the memorandum signed by the Czech delegation at SCEWC 2025.The pavilion itself puts sustainability on display. Its circular approach to exhibition design won the Green Exhibitor Award in both 2024 and 2025, and this year the concept goes further not only through its own sustainable practices but also by inspiring others to adopt them.Journalists and visitors are invited to meet the companies at the Czech Pavilion, including the Smart Mobility Beer & Pitch networking session on 4 November at 4:30 PM.“The Brno Region is a place where research, startups and the public sector work closely together. That is why our companies arrive in Barcelona with solutions already tested in practice and ready for cities across Europe,” says František Kubeš, Head of the Strategic Development and Cooperation Department at Brno City Municipality.Through JIC, the Brno Region plays a key role in supporting companies' growth and international expansion. Startups supported by the innovation agency have attracted more than €300 million in investment in recent years.About the Brno region:The Brno region (Czech Republic, European Union) is a hub of over 1.2 million residents. As one of the most dynamic places for technological innovation in Central Europe, it combines world-class research, cutting-edge startups, and a deep talent pool especially in cybersecurity, electron microscopy, aerospace industry, game development, and many more.

Jana Pokorná

JIC

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Brno Region Tech Companies Present Smart City Innovations in Barcelona News Provided By JIC October 26, 2026, 06:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology, World & Regional



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