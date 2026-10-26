BAIYIN, GANSU, CHINA, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Contact lens sourcing rarely fails on price. It fails on what a quotation does not show: whether the supplier owns the line, whether the certificate covers the product you are buying, and whether the fifth batch will match the first.Contact lenses are regulated as medical devices in every major market, and decorative lenses with no corrective power are treated as devices too. Selecting on price alone accepts risk that surfaces later, at customs or in complaints.What follows is eight checks to run before a purchase order, then profiles of ten suppliers often shortlisted for private label and wholesale programs, listed in the order supplied by the publisher and not ranked. The guide was compiled by Constar, which appears first; the other nine were written from each company's own published material.What separates contact lens manufacturers from contact lens tradersThe first question is not "what is your price" but "who makes the lens." In this industry the answers diverge often. A company can sell lenses, offer custom packaging and publish a catalog of patterns while buying from someone else's line. That is not automatically a problem: a good trading partner absorbs documentation work and small volumes a factory will not touch. But it changes what you audit and who answers when a batch fails.Ask directly, then test it: request the production license, the address of the site running your order, and permission for a video walk-through. A factory answers in a day; a trader negotiates.1. Product category and specificationStart from your shelf, not the supplier's catalog. A 14.2mm monthly lens for a pharmacy chain and a 22mm sclera lens for a costume retailer are different products with different regulatory paths. Confirm diameter, base curve, water content, material, replacement cycle and power range per SKU, in writing. Ask for the tolerance band.2. OEM, ODM and private labelThe three terms are used interchangeably and mean different things. OEM usually means production to your specification or pattern; ODM means you select from designs the factory already validated; private label usually means ODM plus your packaging. Ask which model the quote assumes, who owns the pattern, and whether it is offered to other buyers.3. Quality control and batch consistencyCertificates describe a system, not your batch. Ask what is inspected, at which stage, against what acceptance criteria - then ask for records from a recent lot. Two questions cut through the noise: can you send samples from two production lots of the same design, and what is the replacement or credit mechanism when a defect is found after delivery?4. Regulatory status for your marketA CE certificate on the factory does not mean every product in the catalog is CE marked for your configuration. US FDA establishment registration is a listing of a facility, not a product approval. Work backwards: identify the classification, confirm the SKU holds the required clearance, and check that the certificate names the site producing your order.5. Customization and packagingPattern and packaging customization are separate capabilities, often quoted separately. Confirm what is included: blister or vial format, outer box, leaflet, language variants, barcode and lot coding. Ask who approves the artwork, and what happens if the printed box arrives with a color shift.6. MOQ and total landed costMinimum order quantity is the number buyers fixate on and the one least likely to determine real cost. Landed cost is unit price plus packaging, tooling, sampling, freight, duties and the working capital tied up in slow-moving inventory. Compare suppliers on cost per unit sold, not per unit bought.7. Lead time and supply stabilityAsk for lead time broken into stages: artwork approval, sampling, bulk production, dispatch. A single number hides where the delay will occur. Supply stability is structural: one line means one point of failure; several sites or partner factories mean redundancy but less direct control.8. Communication and after-salesThe cheapest signal is response behavior before the order. Ask three specific technical questions and note how long the answers take, whether a technical person answers them, and whether they are written down. Then confirm in the contract who the named contact is and what governs a dispute.Ten suppliers worth shortlistingThe profiles below describe what each company publishes about itself. Figures are the companies' own. None is ranked, and inclusion is not an endorsement.Gansu Constar Technology Group Official website:Constar operates six production facilities - three in Gansu Province, three in Hunan - and reports 15 million lenses a month across more than 500 automated machines. Its catalog holds over 4,000 designs, with roughly 1,000 new patterns developed monthly, and it quotes 55 days from confirmed brief to shipment, including 10 days of sampling. It lists CE 0197, ISO 13485 and US FDA establishment registration, plus regional registrations for Indonesia, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Vietnam. The company states that no other Chinese manufacturer holds that combination; treat that as a company claim. Best fit: importers needing one source across several regulated markets.Kyralens Official website:Kyralens is the clearest example of a supplier that does not claim to manufacture. Its own description is "a global wholesaler and distributor," and its proposition is category management: lenses, cosmetic color lenses, cases, drops, solutions and reading glasses under a retailer's brand. It reports programs across Europe, the Middle East and Asia and cites 12+ retail brands. For a drugstore chain wanting one private label program across the eye-care shelf, that breadth is the point. For a buyer who needs to audit a line, ask which factory makes the lens.Stephies Lens Official website:Stephies Lens keeps its catalog in stock. Every catalog color is held for sampling, in-house brand orders dispatch in about seven days, and custom-branded orders run about 20 days after artwork approval. The range spans natural colored lenses at 14.0–14.5mm, clear prescription lenses, regular FX designs, 17mm mini sclera and 22mm full sclera - a diameter ladder that matters if you sell to cosplay, Halloween or film-production buyers. OEM, ODM and bespoke projects are all offered, with batch checks on print accuracy and edge finish. Certifications are not named on the homepage; request them for the production site.BLMG Optical Official website:BLMG's model is built around entry size. Its small-batch OEM program starts at 100 pairs per design - the lowest published minimum in this group - alongside an ODM library of 500+ production-ready patterns. Four wear cycles are produced: daily, monthly, quarterly and yearly. The company states that R&D, pattern design, manufacturing and packaging sit under one roof, and lists ISO 13485, FDA, CE, NMPA and GMP, noting that certificate scope varies by product line. For a brand testing a first collection, a low minimum plus an existing pattern library removes most of the development cost.MedLenses Official website:MedLenses is explicit that it does not run its own plant, working through three established manufacturing partners: capacity across three factories is less exposed to one line going down in peak season. The design library runs to 5,000+ designs, wholesale starts at 100 pairs and private label at 1,000. Its market notes are unusually specific - US buyers asking for documentation first, Middle East buyers wanting high-coverage color, Southeast Asian buyers moving fast on trends. Ask which partner would produce your SKU.Eyes Matrix Contacts Lenses Technology Official website:Eyes Matrix runs a factory in Dongguan with an in-house design studio attached. Published figures are 10+ years of manufacturing, 500+ design SKUs and 50+ export markets, with CE, ISO 13485 and GMP cited and an MDR Class IIa classification for its colored lenses. The workflow is documented step by step - demolding, film suction, inspection, filling, sterilization, outgoing QC - useful if your quality team maps a process before an audit. Best fit: beauty brands needing frequent new patterns.Chroma Lenses Official website:Chroma competes on volume. It reports 50 million pairs a year from automated cast-molding lines in a Class 100,000 (ISO 8) cleanroom, 15+ years of production and 60+ markets, with full inspection covering tolerance, power and cosmetic defects. Vertical integration runs from monomer compounding to labeled packaging, and gravure plate-making is handled in house - relevant if you want a proprietary pattern rather than a catalog design. For a distributor ordering millions of pairs, scale plus in-house plate-making is the argument.Vibe Lenses Official website:Hunan Vibe Lenses Technology describes itself as a vertically integrated OEM/ODM manufacturer, producing in Class 100,000 cleanrooms and citing CE and ISO 13485. The claim worth testing is its sandwich-layer printing, which encapsulates colorants between lens layers so pigment never contacts the cornea - the principle the better colored-lens factories use, verifiable by asking for a cross-section specification. It publishes 197+ design SKUs and 49+ export markets. Because figures on supplier sites change between pages, confirm any number you intend to repeat.Blink Lenses Official website:Blink is the only supplier here that publishes a dimensional tolerance: ±0.05mm, verified by automated measurement of base curve, diameter and center thickness at each production stage. It also describes 100% inspection, prototyping in 7–15 business days, 15+ years of experience and 60+ markets, under CE and ISO 13485 with an ISO 8 cleanroom. That matters if your spec sheets carry numbers, because a tolerance is a commitment you can test on receipt. The registered entity is Guangzhou Blink Lenses Trading Co., Ltd.; ask which entity issues the conformity documents.DailyLensie Official website:DailyLensie sells logistics as much as lenses. The Dongguan operation runs a nine-step line with automated cosmetic inspection and hydration testing in ISO cleanrooms, an in-house design lab quoting a seven-day design cycle, and DDP shipping to 50+ countries - meaning the supplier handles customs, duties and import documentation. It publishes 13 years of manufacturing, 167+ custom color patterns and dossiers aligned with FDA, CE and KFDA requirements. For a first-time importer without a customs broker, DDP removes the most common cause of a launch slipping.How to compare these tenRead the ten profiles for gaps, not for winners. Three differences are worth mapping before you shortlist.Who makes the lens. Eight of the ten describe themselves as manufacturers. Kyralens describes itself as a wholesaler and distributor. MedLenses works through three partner factories. Blink's registered entity is a trading company, although its site describes an industrial-scale manufacturing operation. None of that is a ranking; it tells you what to ask each one.What they publish. Constar, BLMG, Eyes Matrix, Chroma, Vibe, Blink and DailyLensie name certifications on their sites. Kyralens and Stephies Lens do not, and Stephies supplies certificates on request. Only Constar and BLMG list approvals beyond CE and ISO 13485: Constar names FDA registration plus five regional registrations, BLMG names FDA, NMPA and GMP.What they list. All ten supply colored lenses. Clear or corrective lenses appear at Constar, Stephies, BLMG, Chroma and Vibe. Large-diameter sclera designs appear at Stephies and BLMG. Custom pattern development is offered by most of the group; Kyralens and MedLenses work at the packaging and labeling level, selecting from existing libraries.The right supplier depends on your product mix, destination market, order size and tolerance for documentation work - not on how many categories a company can tick.Questions to ask before you place an orderThese are for the buyer, not a checklist the ten companies passed.Are you the manufacturer, or a trading company? Which site will produce my order?Which specifications can you supply, and what are the tolerances on diameter and base curve?Do you offer OEM, ODM or private label, and who owns the pattern?Can you send samples from two production lots, plus technical files for the SKU?Which certifications apply to this product in my market, and does the certificate name the production site?What is the minimum per design, the sampling fee, and the lead time by stage?What are the limits on packaging, labeling and language variants?How are defects handled, and within what timeframe?How do you protect batch consistency on reorders six months from now?What are the payment and delivery terms, and who carries responsibility at each point?ConclusionThe useful shortlist is built from your own requirements, not from a ranking. Start with the product you intend to sell and the market you intend to sell it in; that narrows the field faster than any table. Then ask every candidate the same ten questions and compare the answers, not the brochures. Request samples from more than one lot. Ask for the certificate naming the site that makes your lens. Confirm which legal entity signs the contract.Ten suppliers appear here because they are frequently shortlisted, not because they are interchangeable. Each website is linked in its profile and publishes its own range, service model and compliance documentation - the material worth reading before you request a quote.

Gansu Constar

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