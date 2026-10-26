Vicrez Highlights VCORSA Wheel-And-Tire Packages For Custom Builds

Vicrez bronze-finish wheel pictured with VCORSA tires.

Vicrez black wheel pictured with VCORSA tires.

VCORSA tire detail showing sidewall branding and tread.

The current VT101-VT112 range includes 12 tire sizes for 20-inch wheels, with packages listed for select Dodge and Jeep applications.

- Benjamin Villacrez, Co-Founder and COO of VicrezMUSKOGEE, OK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vicrez pairs its aftermarket wheels with VCORSA tires in packages for select Dodge and Jeep applications, giving enthusiasts a way to consider wheel design and tire size together when planning a build. The offering connects VCORSA with projects ranging from muscle car wheel upgrades to widebody conversions and customized SUVs.The package catalog includes listings for the Dodge Charger, Dodge Challenger, Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee. For example, a listed widebody Challenger package combines 20x11 wheels with 305/35ZR20 and 315/35ZR20 VCORSA tires. That staggered configuration, which uses different tire sizes at the front and rear, illustrates how wheel dimensions and tire selection become part of the same build decision."Wheel design and tire size are decisions customers need to consider together. Pairing Vicrez wheels with VCORSA tires lets our team help customers work through the complete configuration for their build," said Benjamin Villacrez, Co-Founder and COO of Vicrez.VCORSA's current lineup runs from VT101 through VT112, encompassing 12 sizes for 20-inch wheels. Nominal section widths range from 245 to 325 millimeters, with multiple sidewall profiles across the lineup. Availability and wheel-and-tire package combinations vary by product.For a muscle car or widebody project, wheel finish and spoke design are only part of the selection process. Wheel width, offset, tire dimensions and clearance also shape the setup. Customers should confirm vehicle compatibility, package contents and included services for their selected configuration with Vicrez and their installation professional.The package offering sits alongside Vicrez's body components, widebody kits and aerodynamic accessories, allowing owners to research these parts of a build through the same company. VCORSA is also offered through individual tire and tire-set listings, providing options for owners researching replacement tires or a tire-only purchase.Professional installers and automotive resellers can review dealer application information through Vicrez Business. Approved dealers can access current product pricing and ordering information through their accounts.Customers can explore the current VCORSA lineup online for size listings, availability and links to wheel-and-tire packages. Individual product pages identify the relevant application and purchasing options.About VicrezVicrez is an automotive aftermarket company offering body components, widebody kits, aerodynamic accessories, wheels, VCORSA tires, vinyl wrap, paint protection film and related vehicle products. Through Vicrez and Vicrez Business, the company serves vehicle owners, professional installers and automotive businesses.

Benjamin Villacrez

Vicrez

+1 562-565-3803

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Vicrez Highlights VCORSA Wheel-and-Tire Packages for Custom Builds News Provided By Vicrez October 26, 2026, 06:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail



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