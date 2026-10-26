Saudi Arabia Reports Injuries, Damage from Intercepted Houthi Missiles
(MENAFN) Two people were injured and residential properties and vehicles were damaged in southern Saudi Arabia after debris fell from two ballistic missiles intercepted by Saudi defenses, authorities said Sunday.
A spokesperson for Saudi Civil Defense said emergency teams responded to falling missile fragments in the governorates of Khamis Mushait and Ahad Rafidah after the projectiles were intercepted and destroyed.
The debris damaged three residential buildings and seven vehicles, while the injured included a Saudi citizen and an Asian resident, according to the statement.
The Houthi group had not immediately commented on the incident.
Earlier Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government said it had intercepted and destroyed 12 missiles and two drones launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia.
A spokesperson for Saudi Civil Defense said emergency teams responded to falling missile fragments in the governorates of Khamis Mushait and Ahad Rafidah after the projectiles were intercepted and destroyed.
The debris damaged three residential buildings and seven vehicles, while the injured included a Saudi citizen and an Asian resident, according to the statement.
The Houthi group had not immediately commented on the incident.
Earlier Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government said it had intercepted and destroyed 12 missiles and two drones launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia.
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