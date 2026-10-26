Ritabrata Accuses Mamata Banerjee-Led Trinamool Faction Of Attempts To Rob Affidavits Meant For Submission To ECI

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 26 (IANS) Ritabrata Banerjee, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and also the leader of the rebel but majority faction in Trinamool Congress, on Monday accused the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of making attempts to rob the crucial affidavits meant to be submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for establishing rights over the original party name -- All India Trinamool Congress and electoral symbol of Flowers & Grass.

Ritabrata issued a social media statement this morning claiming that a robbery attempt was made by the supporters of the Mamata Banerjee-led faction on a truck carrying the affidavits on behalf of the faction led by him, which was on its way to New Delhi from Kolkata.

However, Ritabrata claimed that the party workers of his faction foiled attempts to snatch the affidavits.

“Chartered Flight has carried Kalighat's affidavits to Delhi on 25th evening. Our Affidavits are being transported to Delhi by road. Our workers have started with our documents on 24th morning for depositing in ECI. Half an hour ago there were attempts to take control of the truck and snatch our documents. Our workers have resisted bravely. The fight is on. A fight between Chartered Culture versus Grass Root resolve. Despots will not succeed in their attempt of organised loot in every sphere,” claimed Ritabrata in his social media statement.

To recall, earlier this year, the ECI temporarily froze the original party name, 'All India Trinamool Congress' and the original electoral symbol of 'Grass & Floor'. The faction led by Mamata Banerjee was allotted the new name of“Mamata All India Trinamool Congress” and the electoral symbol of“Football Player”.

On the other hand, the Ritabrata-led faction was allotted the name of“Democratic Trinamool Congress” and the electoral symbol of“Envelope”.

Now the process has begun for the final exercise to decide which of the two factions will ultimately retain the original party name and the original electoral symbol. For this, the ECI has sought affidavits from both the factions.

In such a situation, Ritabrata's robbery-attempt allegations against the Mamata Banerjee-led faction have spiced up the political atmosphere in West Bengal.

At the time the report was filed, there was no reaction from the Mamata Banerjee-led faction.