Fire Breaks Out At North Block In Delhi Blaze Doused, No Casualties Reported

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) A minor fire broke out at North Block, a historic administrative building on Raisina Hill in the national Capital, resulting in thick black smoke emanating into the sky on Monday morning, triggering a rapid response from the Delhi Fire Services. The blaze was subsequently extinguished, and no casualties were reported, according to official sources.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing into the morning sky from behind the red-sandstone building, prompting concerns about a possible fire inside the premises.

According to sources in the Delhi Police, welding work was underway when sparks from the operation reportedly ignited a nearby tank, triggering the fire. The blaze was brought under control, and no injuries or casualties were reported.

Delhi Fire Services officials said they received a call reporting smoke emanating from an unidentified location inside North Block. Following the alert, six fire engines were dispatched to the spot to assess the situation and tackle the blaze. The fire was minor, and no casualties were reported.

The fire was later extinguished, officials said, adding that some internal dismantling work was underway at the site when the incident occurred.

The incident also drew attention on social media after Shiv Sena MP, Milind Deora, reported seeing smoke rising from behind the building while travelling to Parliament.

"Noticed thick smoke rising from behind North Block while on my way to Parliament. It appears there may be a fire. Hope everyone is safe and emergency services are responding swiftly," Deora posted on X.

North Block, located on Raisina Hill, is one of the principal government buildings in the national Capital and houses key offices of the Union government. It houses the Union Ministries of Home Affairs and Finance and the sight of smoke emerging from the premises prompted a swift response from emergency services.

Police sources said the fire had been brought under control and that no casualties had been reported. The available information indicates that sparks from welding work may have triggered the incident after coming into contact with a tank kept nearby.

Further details about the extent of damage, the substance inside the tank and the circumstances surrounding the fire are yet to be ascertained.