Cyclone Arnab Likely To Bring Rain To Bihar From October 28 Orange Alert Issued

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 26 (IANS) The developing cyclonic storm 'Arnab' over the Bay of Bengal is likely to influence weather conditions in Bihar, with rainfall forecast across several parts of the state between October 28 and November 1.

The system is expected to approach the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, while its indirect effects could bring rain, thunderstorms and strong winds to Bihar.

According to the weather forecast provided, easterly winds have intensified over Bihar, accompanied by rising humidity.

Some areas could receive heavy rainfall on October 29, with North Bihar districts expected to experience more intense weather activity.

The Meteorological Department has reportedly issued a yellow alert for certain districts on October 28 and an orange alert for Bihar on October 29.

Wind speeds could reach 40-50 kmph during the period, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

However, weather conditions on October 26 and 27 are expected to remain largely dry and normal across most parts of the state.

Patna, Muzaffarpur and other areas are likely to experience sunny conditions, with relatively cooler mornings and evenings and no immediate likelihood of rainfall.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover near 21 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity is forecast to range between 55 per cent and 75 per cent, potentially increasing as the weather system develops.

The anticipated rain and strong winds could pose risks to standing crops and fruit-bearing trees.

Lightning may threaten people, livestock and property, while temporary structures, tin-roofed houses and makeshift dwellings could be vulnerable to damage.

Farmers have been advised to monitor weather updates and take precautions to protect crops and agricultural equipment.

Residents should avoid taking shelter beneath trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms and should move to safe, sturdy buildings when lightning occurs.

Although Bihar is not expected to experience a direct landfall impact from the storm, its associated weather conditions could disrupt normal activities in several districts.

Residents and farmers have been urged to follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain and strong winds.