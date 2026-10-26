CBI Court Sentences Bank Fraud Accused To Seven Years' Rigorous Imprisonment

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) A special CBI court at Rouse Avenue, New Delhi, has convicted and sentenced bank fraud accused Sanjeev Dixit alias Sanjay Sharma to seven years' rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.6 lakh, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement on Monday.

According to the CBI, the case was registered on July 11, 2013, against Dixit, proprietor of M/s Shankar Metals; Sanjay Sharma, proprietor of M/s Super Machines; Indra Rani; and other unknown persons.

The agency alleged that the accused, acting in criminal conspiracy, fraudulently obtained a cash credit facility of Rs 4 crore from Punjab National Bank's Jor Bagh branch in New Delhi using forged property documents.

The loan amount was diverted for purposes other than those for which the credit facility had been sanctioned, the statement said.

The CBI said that in 2016, Dixit escaped from judicial custody while being produced before a court in Sonipat in connection with another case. He subsequently absconded and was declared a proclaimed offender by the trial court on November 23, 2017.

In January 2026, the agency received information that the proclaimed offender was living in Vadodara under a fake identity as Pankaj Bhardwaj, son of Brij Mohan Bhardwaj.

Acting on the tip-off, the CBI traced him to Mata Tripura Sundari Mandir in Rajasthan's Banswara district and arrested him on January 30.

During the trial, Dixit pleaded guilty to charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating by personation, cheating, forgery of valuable security, forgery for the purpose of cheating, and using forged documents as genuine.

Following his plea, the Rouse Avenue court on October 24 convicted him and sentenced him to seven years' rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1.6 lakh.