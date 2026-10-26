Anupam Kher Reflects On 45-Year Acting Journey: 'I Kept Reminding Myself To Start From Zero'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher, who has spent 45 years in the film industry, has reflected on the importance of continuous learning and reinventing oneself.

He stated that experience should not become a reason to stop exploring new possibilities. The 'Special 26' actor shared his thoughts while shooting for his upcoming Swedish-Belgian film 'Out of Fashion' in Stockholm. Despite having worked in more than 550 films, Anupam said he chose to approach the project as if he were a newcomer to acting.

Sharing his video on Instagram, the actor spoke about how seasoned professionals can sometimes become too comfortable with their achievements and skills. For the caption, he wrote,“Competence is the biggest enemy of brilliance! When you've worked for a long time, there's always a chance you'll stop growing, stop exploring, stop reinventing yourself.”

“So I consciously try to make things difficult for myself. I want to keep learning, keep questioning what I know, and never become too comfortable with being competent. I once read that competence can be the greatest enemy of brilliance. That thought has stayed with me. And it applies to every profession, not just acting. While working on Out of Fashion, a Swedish-Belgian film, I kept reminding myself: start from zero. Act as if you know nothing. Be ready to learn all over again. Let's hope the result lives up to that effort.”

In the video, Anupam said,“When a person works a lot, he starts thinking of himself as great, which is natural also in a lot of films. So how does he or she become relevant, remain relevant? Today I am shooting for my 556th film here in Stockholm. And it's a wonderful role.”

Talking about his approach to the project, the actor said he had two options: rely on his experience or approach the role as if he were a newcomer.

“Either because I am a great actor and I have done a lot of films, so it's easy for me. Or I do it like this, this is my first film. It's my second film. The name of the film is Out of Fashion. It's a Swedish-Belgian film. And I thought that I don't know ABC of acting. And I started doing it slowly. It was tough, very tough,” he explained.

Work-wise, Anupam recently announced his 556th film, 'Out of Fashion,' a Swedish-Belgian project.