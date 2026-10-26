BRICS Parliamentary Forum Aims To Bolster Global Democratic Values

BRICS Parliamentary Forum Emphasizes Global Democratic Cooperation

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The BRICS Parliamentary Forum will explore making parliamentary institutions more effective, transparent, accountable and people-oriented, as the presence of international dignitaries from member and partner countries at the national capital's Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament of India underscores the countries' shared commitment to Parliamentary dialogue within the BRICS framework, rooted in dialogue, mutual respect and a common belief in democratic values, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday.

"Over two days, plenary sessions on Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability will explore ways to make parliamentary institutions more effective, transparent, accountable and people-oriented. Connecting the aspirations of youth with opportunities, balancing development with environmental sustainability, and amplifying the voice of the Global South must remain our shared priorities," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said while addressing the delegations at the Samvidhan Sadan.

Commitment to Parliamentary Dialogue

"It is a privilege for all of us to have you here for the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, held in this historic Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament of India. The presence of these parliamentary delegations from BRICS member nations in the world's largest democracy-and the shared commitments forged here will surely be a unique and significant experience,” Speaker Birla said.

Over the next two days, the forum will deliberate on people-centric development, strong democratic institutions and the role of Parliaments in addressing global challenges. "The Forum is an important initiative to strengthen mutual trust, democratic values and parliamentary cooperation among BRICS nations. As BRICS marks 20 years since its inception, the grouping-which represents nearly half of the world's population-symbolises unity in diversity, shared responsibility and immense potential for global cooperation. Its true strength lies in transforming diversity into common purpose and collective progress. Under the theme“Fostering Parliaments for People-Centric Development,” the Forum will deliberate on people-centric development, strong democratic institutions and the role of Parliaments in addressing global challenges," Speaker Birla said.

International Participation and Strategic Deliberations

Earlier today, multiple members of Parliament greeted the international dignitaries as the representatives of Uganda, Cuba, Brazil, Russia and others reached the Parliament complex. Parliamentary delegations representing 11 member countries and 10 partner nations of BRICS arrived in the national capital to participate in the two-day 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.“Our collective engagement here underscores our shared commitment to parliamentary cooperation within the BRICS framework, rooted in dialogue, mutual respect, and a common belief in democratic values," Speaker Birla added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met with the visiting Speakers and Heads of Delegations of BRICS member and partner countries. The high-level multilateral forum aims to foster deliberations on democratic values, citizen-centric development agendas, and the institutional strengthening of legislative bodies. The two-day conference will feature four thematic high-level sessions centred around the core pillars of Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability. Discussions will encompass institutional capacity building, the expanding role of legislative oversight in Artificial Intelligence (AI), emerging digital technologies, and sustainable development goals.

On the sidelines of the plenary sessions, a special meeting of the Chairpersons of Parliamentary Committees on International Affairs of member and partner countries will be convened to deliberate on parliamentary diplomacy, capacity building, and the exchange of best legislative practices. The forum will also facilitate structured bilateral and multilateral dialogues among delegates, alongside meetings of Parliamentary Friendship Groups constituted with 64 countries to impart new momentum to global parliamentary cooperation. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)