Storm Damage Leaves Thousands of French Homes Without Power
(MENAFN) Nearly 59,000 homes in western France were still without electricity as of midday Sunday following the passage of Storm Austen and Storm Boelo.
Electricity distributor Enedis reported that 27,500 customers in Brittany and another 14,700 in Normandy remained without power.
The company said repair crews had been deployed to restore electricity to affected households.
At the peak of the storms, approximately 288,600 homes across the affected areas lost their electricity supply, according to the utility provider.
Electricity distributor Enedis reported that 27,500 customers in Brittany and another 14,700 in Normandy remained without power.
The company said repair crews had been deployed to restore electricity to affected households.
At the peak of the storms, approximately 288,600 homes across the affected areas lost their electricity supply, according to the utility provider.
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