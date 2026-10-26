Kremlin Announces Preparations for Putin, Xi, Trump Trilateral Summit
(MENAFN) Preparations are underway for a trilateral summit involving Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, a Kremlin official said Sunday.
Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said the administrations of all three leaders were prepared to organize the meeting, according to an interview published Sunday by Russian state broadcaster.
"I can say for certain now that Moscow, Beijing and Washington are in principle ready to hold it, and preparations have already begun," he said.
Ushakov added that Moscow and Washington had not yet reached an agreement on a separate meeting between Putin and Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18 and 19.
He nevertheless indicated that a bilateral encounter remained possible as discussions were currently focused on arranging a meeting involving all three leaders.
"We have not agreed on this meeting yet, because so far we have been talking about this trilateral contact," he said.
Ushakov noted that the presence of both presidents at the same international gathering would create opportunities for informal exchanges, even without a formally arranged bilateral meeting.
"If two presidents are in the same place, they will at least greet each other, talk while sitting at a table, talk during protocol events. Such large international summits open up great opportunities for communication," he added.
Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said the administrations of all three leaders were prepared to organize the meeting, according to an interview published Sunday by Russian state broadcaster.
"I can say for certain now that Moscow, Beijing and Washington are in principle ready to hold it, and preparations have already begun," he said.
Ushakov added that Moscow and Washington had not yet reached an agreement on a separate meeting between Putin and Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18 and 19.
He nevertheless indicated that a bilateral encounter remained possible as discussions were currently focused on arranging a meeting involving all three leaders.
"We have not agreed on this meeting yet, because so far we have been talking about this trilateral contact," he said.
Ushakov noted that the presence of both presidents at the same international gathering would create opportunities for informal exchanges, even without a formally arranged bilateral meeting.
"If two presidents are in the same place, they will at least greet each other, talk while sitting at a table, talk during protocol events. Such large international summits open up great opportunities for communication," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment